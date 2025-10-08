Best pictures from superstar Justin Bieber’s trip to Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from superstar Justin Bieber’s trip to Tayside and Fife

The Canadian pop star has been spotted in Dundee, Gleneagles and St Andrews.

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his time in St Andrews
Justin Bieber enjoys a bottle of beer in St Andrews. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
By Finn Nixon

Justin Bieber was spotted in several Tayside and Fife locations during a trip to Scotland last week.

A series of photographs posted on social media show the Canadian pop star at the Gleneagles Hotel and in St Andrews.

He was also pictured in a Dundee bar after he was filmed arriving at the city’s airport on Thursday.

The 31-year-old’s visit to the region came as celebrities and the world’s leading professional golfers competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Bieber stayed at the Gleneagles Hotel, enjoying afternoon tea at the Perthshire venue and playing golf in wet conditions on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

The pop star then posted photographs from St Andrews Links, with the ‘Home of Golf’ also sharing shots of him teeing off at one of their courses.

Bieber also returned to Dundee and appeared to shoot a music video in a city centre pub.

He shared footage of him drinking a pint at Abandon Ship on Whitehall Crescent to his new song “Bad Honey”.

Here are some of the best photos from his Tayside and Fife trip, which he shared on his Instagram page – @lilbieber

Justin Bieber poses in front of the Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Performing his song Walking Away in the Gleneagles Hotel ballroom. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
At the wheel of a golf buggy at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
The pop star tees off at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram

 

Bieber and Gleneagles caddies braved the bad weather. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Preparing to tee off at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Lining up a shot at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Posing with some beer on Market Street in St Andrews. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
At the Abandon Ship bar in Dundee. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
During a round of golf at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Giving it a good whack at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Hitting a ball out of the rough at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Hitting it out of a bunker at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Chatting to one of the St Andrews Links caddies. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Lining up a putt at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Taking a breather at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram

