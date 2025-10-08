News Best pictures from superstar Justin Bieber’s trip to Tayside and Fife The Canadian pop star has been spotted in Dundee, Gleneagles and St Andrews. Justin Bieber enjoys a bottle of beer in St Andrews. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram By Finn Nixon October 8 2025, 6:00am October 8 2025, 6:00am Share Best pictures from superstar Justin Bieber’s trip to Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5347066/best-pictures-superstar-justin-bieber-trip-tayside-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment Justin Bieber was spotted in several Tayside and Fife locations during a trip to Scotland last week. A series of photographs posted on social media show the Canadian pop star at the Gleneagles Hotel and in St Andrews. He was also pictured in a Dundee bar after he was filmed arriving at the city’s airport on Thursday. The 31-year-old’s visit to the region came as celebrities and the world’s leading professional golfers competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Bieber stayed at the Gleneagles Hotel, enjoying afternoon tea at the Perthshire venue and playing golf in wet conditions on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles. The pop star then posted photographs from St Andrews Links, with the ‘Home of Golf’ also sharing shots of him teeing off at one of their courses. Bieber also returned to Dundee and appeared to shoot a music video in a city centre pub. He shared footage of him drinking a pint at Abandon Ship on Whitehall Crescent to his new song “Bad Honey”. Here are some of the best photos from his Tayside and Fife trip, which he shared on his Instagram page – @lilbieber. Justin Bieber poses in front of the Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Performing his song Walking Away in the Gleneagles Hotel ballroom. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram At the wheel of a golf buggy at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram The pop star tees off at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Bieber and Gleneagles caddies braved the bad weather. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Preparing to tee off at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Lining up a shot at Gleneagles. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Posing with some beer on Market Street in St Andrews. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram At the Abandon Ship bar in Dundee. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram During a round of golf at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Giving it a good whack at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Hitting a ball out of the rough at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Hitting it out of a bunker at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Chatting to one of the St Andrews Links caddies. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Lining up a putt at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram Taking a breather at St Andrews Links. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
