Best pictures from superstar Justin Bieber’s trip to Tayside and Fife

Justin Bieber was spotted in several Tayside and Fife locations during a trip to Scotland last week.

A series of photographs posted on social media show the Canadian pop star at the Gleneagles Hotel and in St Andrews.

He was also pictured in a Dundee bar after he was filmed arriving at the city’s airport on Thursday.

The 31-year-old’s visit to the region came as celebrities and the world’s leading professional golfers competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Bieber stayed at the Gleneagles Hotel, enjoying afternoon tea at the Perthshire venue and playing golf in wet conditions on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

The pop star then posted photographs from St Andrews Links, with the ‘Home of Golf’ also sharing shots of him teeing off at one of their courses.

Bieber also returned to Dundee and appeared to shoot a music video in a city centre pub.

He shared footage of him drinking a pint at Abandon Ship on Whitehall Crescent to his new song “Bad Honey”.

Here are some of the best photos from his Tayside and Fife trip, which he shared on his Instagram page – @lilbieber.