Fife teen crowned GB beauty queen to take mental health message to the US

A teenage beauty queen from Glenrothes is using her role to take her mental health message across the Atlantic.

Codie Morrison, 17, from Glenrothes, is travelling to California next year to represent Great Britain in an international competition after winning the title of Teen Sovereign GB 2025.

The teenager plans to use her position to support other young girls who may struggle with mental health and confidence.

Codie entered her first competition to boost her confidence

Codie is in her second year at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, studying accounting and finance.

She only entered her first beauty pageant last year to build her confidence.

Codie now hopes to encourage other girls to step out of their comfort zone and chase new opportunities.

She said: “On September 13, 2025, I competed at a national pageant and was honoured to be crowned Teen Sovereign GB 2025.

“This title means that in August 2026, I will travel to California, USA, to proudly represent Great Britain on the international stage.”

In the same competition, she was also awarded the title of Miss Photogenic.

Codie added: “This was a huge achievement for me. To be recognised not only as Teen Sovereign GB 2025 but also for my presence and confidence in front of the camera made the evening even more special.

“I entered my first competition in 2024, in hopes of building my confidence, and I can proudly say it has done so much more than that.

“Pageantry has given me friendships across the whole of the UK, many of whom I now consider my best friends, and it has provided me with life skills, opportunities, and memories I will cherish forever.”

Glenrothes teen ‘determined to raise awareness around mental health’

Codie added that her journey so far has allowed her to create and share her personal platform, LivinWithLove.

“This initiative focuses on the belief that by prioritising self-love, individuals can build a stronger foundation for their mental wellbeing,” she added.

“Looking ahead to my international competition in 2026, I am determined to use my time as Teen Sovereign GB to continue raising awareness around mental health, spreading positivity, and encouraging other young people, particularly girls who may struggle with confidence, to step out of their comfort zones and chase new opportunities.

“Winning the title of Teen Sovereign GB 2025 still feels surreal, and to know that I now have the opportunity to represent not just Scotland, but the whole of Great Britain, is an incredible honour.

“Growing up in Glenrothes in Fife, I never imagined I would be given a platform this big, and I feel such pride in being able to carry not only my Scottish roots but also the voices of young people across the country onto the international stage.

“Representing Great Britain in California is more than just wearing a crown – it’s about showing the world the strength, resilience, and kindness of the communities I come from.

“I want to make both my hometown and my country proud by using this opportunity to raise awareness for causes close to my heart and to inspire others to believe in themselves, no matter where they come from.”

Earlier this year, as part of her bid to support others facing mental health issues, Codie hosted a charity psychic night that raised more than £1,300 for mental health charities Andy’s Man Club and Change Mental Health.