Dundee DJ Hannah Laing to release new single in memory of friend Ellie Scanlan

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing is set to release a new single in memory of her lifelong friend Ellie Scanlan.

The 30-year-old died earlier this year, just days before Hannah’s inaugural doof in the Park festival at Camperdown.

At the time, the DJ vowed to “power on” in memory of Ellie, who she says was like her sister.

Ellie was at Hannah’s first-ever gig and continued to attend as many of her shows as possible despite working offshore.

Hannah Laing to release new single in memory of lifelong friend

Hannah says recording the song was a way for her to deal with her grief during the “turbulent” months that followed her friend’s death.

She told The Courier: “Since I was young, my emotions have been channelled through music.

“It has been a turbulent summer, and music has been the thing getting me through.

“She (Ellie) was at my first gig.

“I started DJing 12 years ago, and she was there from the start.

“She got a job offshore so she couldn’t always come to my shows, but she was there as much as possible.

“She was supposed to come to doof in the Park, she was always really proud.”

Hannah added: “When she passed, I had doof in the Park two days later, and I was running on adrenaline.

“I just got on with it and then it hit me afterwards.

“I was living in Ibiza all summer and ended up having to cancel shows, which I have never done, and I took a week off, then got back to it.

“Now I realise I don’t think that was long enough, but when I stop it just hits me more.

“I am doing my meditation and my breathing, which helps.

“If you try to keep busy, it just hits you harder.”

Dundee DJ’s ’emotional’ tribute to friend Ellie

Hannah says the single has also had the blessing of Ellie’s family, who “absolutely love it”.

And she says she is looking forward to playing it for the first time on UK soil at an upcoming gig in Glasgow.

Hannah said: “The chorus of the song says, ‘Have you ever loved somebody the way I love you.’

“She was like my sister, and it talks about us running wild together.

“We were quite crazy growing up, we were little brats really, so it does have that wild part in there.

“Every time I listen, I get emotional.

“I have played in Ibiza, and it is a different crowd out there, but I am going to play it soon in Glasgow, and I think playing it to a UK crowd will hit different.

“I know Ellie will love it.”

The track, Have you ever loved (Ellie), features English singer-songwriter Hannah Boleyn, and is due to be released soon.

The Dundee DJ added: “I have wanted to work with the singer Hannah Boleyn for a while after she had a song with my friend Billy Gillies, and it blew me away.

“I have been getting sent demos from my management because I wanted to work with her, and I just knew she was right for this song.”

Hannah spoke to The Courier ahead of doof in the Park in July about how she was preparing for her inaugural festival in her home town.

After a successful first year, she later announced the festival would return for 2026, with 10,000 early bird tickets selling out in just three hours.