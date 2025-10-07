Teen charged after three-car Dundee crash following ‘police chase’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen charged after three-car Dundee crash following ‘police chase’

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
Three people were taken to hospital after the Whitfield crash.
Three people were taken to hospital after the Whitfield crash. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A teenager has been charged after a three-car crash following a “police chase” in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Whitfield Drive after a crash involving three cars at around 11.15am on Monday.

A large police cordon was put in place at the roundabout connecting Whitfield Drive, Fintry Terrace and Lothian Crescent.

Teen charged after ‘police chase’ and crash in Whitfield

Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital after the collision, and the road was closed for more than six hours.

One of the cars involved failed to stop for police a short time before the collision, and a police chase followed.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He is due to appear in court today.

The road was closed for over six hours.
The road was closed for more than six hours. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15am on Monday a car in the Whitfield area of Dundee failed to stop for police.

“Following a short pursuit, the car collided with two other vehicles on Whitfield Drive.

“Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

“Several roads in the Whitfield area were closed while emergency services attended and re-opened at 6pm.”

