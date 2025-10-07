Teen charged after three-car Dundee crash following ‘police chase’

A teenager has been charged after a three-car crash following a “police chase” in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Whitfield Drive after a crash involving three cars at around 11.15am on Monday.

A large police cordon was put in place at the roundabout connecting Whitfield Drive, Fintry Terrace and Lothian Crescent.

Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital after the collision, and the road was closed for more than six hours.

One of the cars involved failed to stop for police a short time before the collision, and a police chase followed.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He is due to appear in court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15am on Monday a car in the Whitfield area of Dundee failed to stop for police.

“Following a short pursuit, the car collided with two other vehicles on Whitfield Drive.

“Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

“Several roads in the Whitfield area were closed while emergency services attended and re-opened at 6pm.”