Fife Flyers respond to former player’s claim he lived in his car for a month

Fife Flyers have hit back at a former player’s claims that he lived in his car for a month after the club failed to give him a room.

Aiden Wilson claimed the Kirkcaldy ice hockey club didn’t give him a house and fuel card that he was promised when he signed this summer.

It came after the forward was released from his contract with “immediate effect” on Sunday.

A statement at the time said it became “increasingly apparent” it was going to be too challenging for the club and player to accommodate the 20-year-old’s travel and work commitments.

Ice hockey player makes claims of broken promises

However, the departing ice hockey star took to Facebook on Monday afternoon to give his take on why he left the Flyers.

He wrote: “I was promised a room in one of the import houses and a fuel card during summer negotiations.

“I never got either, so I was doing a night shift, then driving to the rink and sleeping in my car until practice.

“They let this happen for a month until early last week.

“I refused to do it anymore and asked for the room I was promised.”

However, Fife Flyers issued a statement hours later, claiming they had “fully met” all contractual commitments made to Wilson.

The club statement read: “The Fife Flyers are aware of recent social media comments from former player Aiden Wilson.

“We’re disappointed that these concerns were shared publicly rather than discussed directly with the club.

Fife Flyers deny any wrongdoing

“The Flyers fully met all contractual commitments made to Aiden during his time with the team, including fuel reimbursements.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, we won’t engage further on private matters, but we stand by the professionalism and integrity with which this situation was handled.

“We wish Aiden the best moving forward and remain focused on our players, our supporters who have given us tremendous backing so far, and the season ahead.”

Wilson rejoined Fife Flyers in July, having previously made 14 appearances for the Kirkcaldy-based side in 2024/25 before his season was cut short due to injury.

He has also plied his trade in America, Sweden and represented both Scotland and Great Britain at various age levels.

Aiden Wilson has been contacted for further comment.