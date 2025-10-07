Green light for Stirling world buffet restaurant in former church

A controversial plan to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet restaurant has been given the go-ahead by councillors.

The owners of chain Hot World Cuisine now have permission to convert the Category B-listed former Allan Park South Church on Dumbarton Road for use as a food business.

A separate burger eatery, to be housed in the building’s more modern extension, is also included in the proposal.

In total, there will be space for 260 diners: 180 in the main church buffet space and 80 in the burger restaurant.

The development brings with it the promise of 50 new jobs for Stirling.

Stirling councillors unanimously approved the planning application at a meeting of the council’s Planning and Regulation Panel this morning, despite six formal objections from some local residents and King’s Park Community Council.

Concerns were raised over parking, signage and the suitability of the venture for the area.

Potential parking problems

During today’s meeting, several councillors echoed residents’ worries over potential parking issues once the world buffet is up and running.

Gene Maxwell of the SNP, who represents the Trossachs and Teith ward, argued that 260 customers could potentially bring 130 additional cars to the area “at worst”.

Jim Thomson, SNP councillor for Stirling North ward, highlighted that takeaway pick-ups and food deliveries from the restaurant would also add to the number of vehicles on Dumbarton Road.

Council planning officers present at the panel meeting said that parking had been taken into account, that there are travel plans being considered for the development, and that there are no concerns over the issue.

Mr Maxwell said: “I do think there’s a degree of optimism in some of the comments about parking and about active travel.”

He added: “I don’t see many people getting on their bike to go for a curry in Stirling city centre at nine o’clock at night.”

And Neil Benny, Conservative councillor for Stirling West, said: “I think the consideration about parking is something we’re going to have to keep under review.”

There is limited on-street parking outside the former Allan Park South Church.

The closest multistorey car park, Wellgreen, closes at 8pm, or 4.30pm on Sundays.

Councillors also emphasised that the heritage of the church building must be protected.

Planning officers said associated applications for listed building and advertising consent have also been submitted which would ensure the character of the site was retained.

Historical fixtures inside the church, including pews and the organ, are to remain after the restaurant conversion.

Reassurance was also given that a new ventilation system would not drastically change the appearance of the building, with louvres and ceiling vents planned, rather than chimneys.

Approved for ‘a valuable use’

Despite some trepidation from council members over the parking provision issue, they agreed the plan was a positive step for the old church.

Mr Maxwell said: “I see a lot of empty churches and there are more coming all the time.”

He added: “It’s good to see it being put to a valuable use.”

Mr Benny addressed the fact that the building has been for sale “for quite some time”.

And Paul Henke, Conservative councillor for Forth and Endrick, said: “If we don’t do something with this building within months, it will be a wreck.”

