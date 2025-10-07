Green light for Stirling world buffet restaurant in former church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green light for Stirling world buffet restaurant in former church

There will be space for 260 diners to eat in at the planned buffet and attached burger restaurant.

By Alex Watson
It is believed the venture will bring 50 new jobs to Stirling. Image: Acuitus
A controversial plan to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet restaurant has been given the go-ahead by councillors.

The owners of chain Hot World Cuisine now have permission to convert the Category B-listed former Allan Park South Church on Dumbarton Road for use as a food business.

A separate burger eatery, to be housed in the building’s more modern extension, is also included in the proposal.

In total, there will be space for 260 diners: 180 in the main church buffet space and 80 in the burger restaurant.

The development brings with it the promise of 50 new jobs for Stirling.

Stirling councillors unanimously approved the planning application at a meeting of the council’s Planning and Regulation Panel this morning, despite six formal objections from some local residents and King’s Park Community Council.

Concerns were raised over parking, signage and the suitability of the venture for the area.

Potential parking problems

During today’s meeting, several councillors echoed residents’ worries over potential parking issues once the world buffet is up and running.

Gene Maxwell of the SNP, who represents the Trossachs and Teith ward, argued that 260 customers could potentially bring 130 additional cars to the area “at worst”.

Jim Thomson, SNP councillor for Stirling North ward, highlighted that takeaway pick-ups and food deliveries from the restaurant would also add to the number of vehicles on Dumbarton Road.

Council planning officers present at the panel meeting said that parking had been taken into account, that there are travel plans being considered for the development, and that there are no concerns over the issue.

On-street parking is limited outside the former Allan Park South Church in Stirling. Image: Acuitus

Mr Maxwell said: “I do think there’s a degree of optimism in some of the comments about parking and about active travel.”

He added: “I don’t see many people getting on their bike to go for a curry in Stirling city centre at nine o’clock at night.”

And Neil Benny, Conservative councillor for Stirling West, said: “I think the consideration about parking is something we’re going to have to keep under review.”

There is limited on-street parking outside the former Allan Park South Church.

The closest multistorey car park, Wellgreen, closes at 8pm, or 4.30pm on Sundays.

Another view of the large former church building. Image: Google Street View

Councillors also emphasised that the heritage of the church building must be protected.

Planning officers said associated applications for listed building and advertising consent have also been submitted which would ensure the character of the site was retained.

Historical fixtures inside the church, including pews and the organ, are to remain after the restaurant conversion.

Reassurance was also given that a new ventilation system would not drastically change the appearance of the building, with louvres and ceiling vents planned, rather than chimneys.

Broken windows have been spotted on the church building, which has been vacant for some time. Image: Acuitus

Approved for ‘a valuable use’

Despite some trepidation from council members over the parking provision issue, they agreed the plan was a positive step for the old church.

Mr Maxwell said: “I see a lot of empty churches and there are more coming all the time.”

He added: “It’s good to see it being put to a valuable use.”

Mr Benny addressed the fact that the building has been for sale “for quite some time”.

And Paul Henke, Conservative councillor for Forth and Endrick, said: “If we don’t do something with this building within months, it will be a wreck.”

