Perthshire dad forced to give up plumbing business after ‘stomach ulcer’ turned out to be rare cancer

A Perthshire dad has told how he was forced to give up his plumbing business after a suspected stomach ulcer turned out to be a rare cancer.

Steve Lorimer, 44, was diagnosed with ALK-positive lung cancer in July after complaining of a sore stomach.

Usually found in younger, non-smoking adults, ALK-positive lung cancer isn’t curable; however, it is treatable using targeted therapy.

The diagnosis meant Steve, from Birnam, was forced to give up his business, Highland Perthshire Plumbing & Heating, and is unable to drive.

He is being supported by his wife Amy, 42, and his daughters, Mirren, 12, and Renèe, nine.

Perthshire girl raises thousands after dad’s cancer diagnosis

To give him back some independence, Renèe is planning a sponsored bike ride of 100 laps around her school playground to help him buy an electric bike.

Steve says this would help his family after a difficult few months adjusting to their new normal.

He told The Courier: “I appreciate the support from everybody. It has given me a real boost.

“I didn’t appreciate the love from everyone. I didn’t realise there was that much support out there.

“I am delighted with it, and it has given the kids something positive to think about.

“I am trying to look at everything with a positive mindset, and I am trying with the kids, especially.”

On Saturday, Renèe will complete 100 laps of the cycle track at the Royal School of Dunkeld to raise money for an electric bike for her dad.

More than £7,000 has already been donated to her cause.

Amy, who works at Perth College but has been off work since her husband’s diagnosis, said: “Right now it is me driving everywhere, and I thought it would be good for the kids to have that (cycling) to do with their dad too.

“Things have changed financially, but Renèe is a wee soldier and was up for doing anything.

“They’ve got a really lovely bike track at school, and she wanted to do a sponsored ride.”

Perthshire dad ‘feeling positive’ after ‘total shock’ cancer diagnosis

She added: “Sadly, these lung cancers are quite aggressive, so you don’t usually catch it in the early stages, but if more people are aware, then maybe it would be.

“This past January, he was getting a sore tummy under his ribs and we thought it was a stomach ulcer.

“In May or June, they sent him for an X-ray, and it showed a shadow in his lung.

“That led to them recognising it was cancer.

“As horrific as it is, his cancer is called ALK-positive, which is quite rare, but it is on the increase, which does mean he can get targeted therapy.

“He just takes one pill a day, and he will have to take that for the rest of his life, but the research going into ALK lung cancer is phenomenal, and maybe one day they will find a cure for it.”

Steve said: “It has been like Groundhog Day. You’re stuck in the house and there’s not much you can do.

“I am relying on my wife, but she’s going back to work, so getting the bike will be perfect.

“I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the support.”

Raising awareness of ALK-positive lung cancer

Steve ran his plumbing business for the last four-and-a-half years, serving Highland Perthshire and the surrounding rural communities.

However, he had to give it all up after he was diagnosed.

Steve now wants to raise awareness about the condition and ensure others visit their doctor if they think something isn’t right.

He said: “If you are unsure, go and speak to your doctor.

“My diagnosis was a total shock and I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it was cancer. I thought it was something else.”

He added: “I will have a positive mindset going forward.

“It will change certain aspects of living but I will look at life differently and start appreciating things more.”