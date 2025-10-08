Dozens object to proposals for 95-acre Angus solar farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens object to proposals for 95-acre Angus solar farm

The Bonnyknox scheme would be built on farmland to the west of Arbroath.

By Finn Nixon
Bonnyknox solar farm would be located on farmland near Abirlot
Bonnyknox solar farm would be located on farmland near Abirlot. Image: Google Maps

Dozens of Angus residents have objected to plans for a 95-acre solar farm to be built near Arbroath.

If approved, Bonnyknox would be located on farmland at Fallaws Farm just west of Arbirlot.

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) states that its 49.9MW solar farm could generate enough solar energy to power approximately 15,000 homes.

It has also revised the proposal following feedback from two rounds of public consultation.

These include relocating some of the panels away from southern fields to reduce visual impact and creating six passing places on nearby roads.

The proposal for the solar farm also includes plans for substation buildings, access tracks, security measures, related works, and landscape and biodiversity “enhancements”.

Bonnyknox solar farm would sit west of Arbirlot. Image: Renewable Energy Systems

Planning documents show 109 public comments have been submitted since early July,

The vast majority of these object to the plans.

Holding objections have also been submitted by Sepa and SSEN transmission due to a “lack of information”.

SEPA has raised concerns about plans to build a culvert.

It says culverts are “prone to blockage” and can lead to “localised flooding”.

SSEN is unsure about the impact it will have on the Arbroath to Tealing overhead line.

The National Gas Transmission has also submitted a holding objection because the site will cross its high-pressure gas pipeline.

Angus solar farm would be ‘damaging’ to wildlife

In July, residents at 14 nearby properties were notified of RES’s proposals.

Concerns have since been raised about the environmental impacts of the solar farm.

John Simpson Senior from Arbirlot, argued it would have a “significant, potentially damaging and irreversible impact on the free movement of local wildlife.

“The surrounding area is known to support a variety of species native and migrating birds including bats, some of which may be and are sensitive to changes due to disruption in their usual habitat.”

Tony Lenehan KC added: “It’s an area with a heartening seasonal bird nesting population.

What the solar farm could look like. Image: RES

“You will scythe through the woodcock population by this industrial conversion.

“Solar farm landscapes cannot hold the seasonal breeding flock, leading to a general reduction in the population at a time when that population is already subject to threat.

“This is also an area which glories in a good population of interesting birds including kestrels, sparrow hawks, buzzards and red kites.”

Grace Foskett added: “I have enjoyed this beautiful part of the Angus countryside, surrounding [it] with security fences and CCTV, and replacing it with an industrial size solar farm will destroy this peaceful and tranquil surrounding.

“Utilising good agricultural land and installing miles of imposing solar panels would
destroy [the] habitat of the local wildlife that adds to the beauty of this area.

“This proposal seems more driven by financial gain than consideration for the
environment it claims to want to protect, especially when it destroys what’s currently
a beautiful and scenic part of the Angus countryside.”

‘Real concerns for public safety’

Meanwhile, Frederic Dion, a director at Perth-based Highfield Forestry Limited, said: “The deer population have always used the proposed solar farm as a corridor to move from Kelly Moor Wood to Guynd Den.

“The proposed development will block their natural routes and cause stress thus increasing damage in both properties.”

A series of comments has also raised concerns about the possible visual impact, noise pollution, and construction of the solar farm.

RES has estimated it will take around 12 months to build.

Emma Dodds from Arbroath said: “The country roads in the area are single track and not suited for the machinery that will be required during the construction.

“I would have real concerns for the public’s safety particularly pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists, but also cars.

Members of the public examine the Bonnyknox solar farm proposals at a consultation event last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The noise with such a construction both machinery and transport will also have an adverse and negative impact on the wildlife.

“This will also remove a substantial acreage of land that is currently providing a variety of crops and food.”

According to Angus Council’s roads department, this would involve around 3,200 “two-way” HGV journeys per month.

Other concerns relate to what would happen to the site when it is decommissioned.

Planning documents suggest it would have a life of 40 years.

Solar farm ‘creates more diverse ecological landscape’

RES told The Courier it had “carefully considered all [the] comments and concerns raised”.

A spokesperson said: “Bonnyknox Solar Farm has been carefully designed on a site specifically chosen for its strong suitability, to fit sensitively within the existing landscape while enabling the delivery of clear, low-cost electricity generation.

“Bonnyknox Solar Farm has also been designed to be a dual-use development, integrating renewable energy with sheep grazing.

“Recent studies by the RSPB and the University of Cambridge have shown that when solar farms are managed with biodiversity in mind, bird species’ diversity is higher than when compared to standard arable land.

“RES continues to work with Angus Council and statutory consultees, including SEPA, SSEN transmission, and National Gas, to provide the additional information requested.”

