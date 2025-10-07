Justin Bieber releases new music video filmed in Dundee bar

Justin Bieber has released a new music video filmed in a Dundee bar.

The pop star recorded the video for his song Bad Honey during a visit to Abandon Ship.

Bieber was pictured partying at the Whitehall Crescent bar on Saturday after spending the day golfing in St Andrews.

A number of TikTok videos were also posted showing the singer chatting with locals.

The Canadian singer has now revealed he shot his latest music video in the bar, which was later edited with filmmaker Rory Kramer on their flight home.

Bieber posted the Bad Honey video, recorded by Kramer, on social media on Monday night.

The filmmaker wrote on Instagram: “Bad Honey music video out now.

“Shot this impromptu video when we went out in Scotland the other night.

“Then Justin and I cut the video together on the flight home. ”

Kramer also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the video in Abandon Ship, as well as a picture of the pair editing it while on a plane.

Bieber landed at Dundee Airport on Thursday and stayed at Gleneagles Hotel throughout his trip to Scotland.

His visit to Abandon Ship came after he enjoyed a round of golf at St Andrew’s Castle Course.

He was also pictured outside Cromars fish and chip shop on Market Street with a bottle of Innis and Gunn.

Bieber has also shared videos as he played a piano in Gleneagles.