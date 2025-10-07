Justin Bieber releases new music video filmed in Dundee bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justin Bieber releases new music video filmed in Dundee bar

The pop star recorded a video for his song Bad Honey at Dundee bar Abandon Ship.

By Ellidh Aitken

Justin Bieber has released a new music video filmed in a Dundee bar.

The pop star recorded the video for his song Bad Honey during a visit to Abandon Ship.

Bieber was pictured partying at the Whitehall Crescent bar on Saturday after spending the day golfing in St Andrews.

A number of TikTok videos were also posted showing the singer chatting with locals.

Justin Bieber films new music video in Dundee city centre bar

The Canadian singer has now revealed he shot his latest music video in the bar, which was later edited with filmmaker Rory Kramer on their flight home.

Bieber posted the Bad Honey video, recorded by Kramer, on social media on Monday night.

The filmmaker wrote on Instagram: “Bad Honey music video out now.

“Shot this impromptu video when we went out in Scotland the other night.

“Then Justin and I cut the video together on the flight home. ”

Kramer also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the video in Abandon Ship, as well as a picture of the pair editing it while on a plane.

Bieber and filmmaker Rory Kramer editied the vdeo on the flight home. Image: Rory Kramer/Instagram

Bieber landed at Dundee Airport on Thursday and stayed at Gleneagles Hotel throughout his trip to Scotland.

His visit to Abandon Ship came after he enjoyed a round of golf at St Andrew’s Castle Course.

He was also pictured outside Cromars fish and chip shop on Market Street with a bottle of Innis and Gunn.

Bieber has also shared videos as he played a piano in Gleneagles.

