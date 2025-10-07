EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire’s Kilgraston School may be reopened for housing and leisure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire’s Kilgraston School may be reopened for housing and leisure

New owners Lumara Capital have revealed their plans for the building.

Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn.
The new owners of Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn have revealed their plans for the future of the building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

The new owners of the former Kilgraston School in Perthshire have revealed their plans for the future of the building.

It comes after claims spread online that the building would be used for housing asylum seekers.

Perth and Kinross Council shut down the rumours last week, as The Courier revealed Salford-based developer Lumara Capital Ltd had taken over the site.

Syed Eitizaz, who runs the company alongside Ahmed Zohaib, has now further rejected the claims as “entirely unfounded and wholly inaccurate”.

New Kilgraston School owners reveal future plans for building

He has also revealed plans to bring the building’s facilities – including the swimming pool, tennis courts, sports hall and equestrian centre – back into use.

He said: “We are aware of recent speculation within the local community concerning the future of Kilgraston School.

“In particular, we have heard rumours suggesting that the site is being prepared to provide accommodation for asylum seekers.

Kilgraston School.
Kilgraston School. Image: Savills

“We wish to state, in the clearest possible terms, that these rumours are entirely unfounded and wholly inaccurate.

“As private investors, we purchased the Kilgraston School estate with the sole purpose of making its unique and historic facilities available for sustainable commercial and residential use by the local and wider community.

“At no time have we made, or considered making, an application to the government or to any organisation to convert the site for asylum accommodation.

“Without such an application, the suggestion has no basis in fact.

Kilgraston School.
The new owners hope to bring the facilities, such as the tennis courts, back into use. Image: Savills

“Equally, there is no intention whatsoever for Kilgraston to be used in this way.

“However, as business owners, our responsibility is to ensure that Kilgraston develops along a viable and sustainable path.

“The rumoured use simply does not align with our business model or long-term vision for the estate.”

Kilgraston owners look to open former school’s leisure facilities to locals

Lumara Capital is listed as a building development company that also specialises in the buying and selling of real estate.

The firm purchased Kilgraston for a sale price of £1,730,000.

The former private school near Bridge of Earn shut down in August 2024, and it was later revealed that it had £900,000 worth of debt at the time of its closure.

Eitizaz has now outlined plans to make the building’s facilities accessible to locals.

He says the company is welcoming proposals from operators who could make use of the space.

This could be for education, training, healthcare, veterinary, sports or creative services.

Properties within the building, including houses and flats, will also be offered as rental accommodation.

Kilgraston School.
The school’s swimming pool could be opened to locals. Image: Savills
Kilgraston School.
The school also has sports facilities that could be reopened. Image: Savills

Eitizaz added: “Our goal is to work in partnership with forward-thinking organisations that can unlock the estate’s full potential and create long-term value for both the community and the wider area.

“In addition to its commercial and leisure facilities, Kilgraston also offers a number of residential properties, including houses and flats.

“These homes are available to rent on the open market to all prospective tenants, under standard tenancy arrangements, with complete transparency.

“We trust this statement will help clarify the situation and provide reassurance about our
intentions.

“Kilgraston is a special place, and we are committed to ensuring that it continues to serve as a valued asset for the people of Bridge of Earn, Perthshire, and beyond.

“We warmly welcome all enquiries and conversations about Kilgraston’s future.”

