EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire’s Kilgraston School may be reopened for housing and leisure

The new owners of the former Kilgraston School in Perthshire have revealed their plans for the future of the building.

It comes after claims spread online that the building would be used for housing asylum seekers.

Perth and Kinross Council shut down the rumours last week, as The Courier revealed Salford-based developer Lumara Capital Ltd had taken over the site.

Syed Eitizaz, who runs the company alongside Ahmed Zohaib, has now further rejected the claims as “entirely unfounded and wholly inaccurate”.

He has also revealed plans to bring the building’s facilities – including the swimming pool, tennis courts, sports hall and equestrian centre – back into use.

He said: “We are aware of recent speculation within the local community concerning the future of Kilgraston School.

“In particular, we have heard rumours suggesting that the site is being prepared to provide accommodation for asylum seekers.

“We wish to state, in the clearest possible terms, that these rumours are entirely unfounded and wholly inaccurate.

“As private investors, we purchased the Kilgraston School estate with the sole purpose of making its unique and historic facilities available for sustainable commercial and residential use by the local and wider community.

“At no time have we made, or considered making, an application to the government or to any organisation to convert the site for asylum accommodation.

“Without such an application, the suggestion has no basis in fact.

“Equally, there is no intention whatsoever for Kilgraston to be used in this way.

“However, as business owners, our responsibility is to ensure that Kilgraston develops along a viable and sustainable path.

“The rumoured use simply does not align with our business model or long-term vision for the estate.”

Kilgraston owners look to open former school’s leisure facilities to locals

Lumara Capital is listed as a building development company that also specialises in the buying and selling of real estate.

The firm purchased Kilgraston for a sale price of £1,730,000.

The former private school near Bridge of Earn shut down in August 2024, and it was later revealed that it had £900,000 worth of debt at the time of its closure.

Eitizaz has now outlined plans to make the building’s facilities accessible to locals.

He says the company is welcoming proposals from operators who could make use of the space.

This could be for education, training, healthcare, veterinary, sports or creative services.

Properties within the building, including houses and flats, will also be offered as rental accommodation.

Eitizaz added: “Our goal is to work in partnership with forward-thinking organisations that can unlock the estate’s full potential and create long-term value for both the community and the wider area.

“In addition to its commercial and leisure facilities, Kilgraston also offers a number of residential properties, including houses and flats.

“These homes are available to rent on the open market to all prospective tenants, under standard tenancy arrangements, with complete transparency.

“We trust this statement will help clarify the situation and provide reassurance about our

intentions.

“Kilgraston is a special place, and we are committed to ensuring that it continues to serve as a valued asset for the people of Bridge of Earn, Perthshire, and beyond.

“We warmly welcome all enquiries and conversations about Kilgraston’s future.”