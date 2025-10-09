Perthshire Planning Ahead: Destiny Bridge restaurants and park-and-ride & Crieff Jehovah’s Witnesses building

Bertha Park could be getting new services including a hotel and petrol station.

Plans have been lodged to build a new service station just off the A9 at the recently opened Destiny Bridge near Bertha Park.

The proposal includes a petrol station, hotel, several restaurants – including a drive-thru – and a park-and-ride facility.

A proposal of application Notice (PAN) has been submitted, meeting the Scottish Government’s minimum requirements for pre-application consultation.

These consultations must take place before a major planning application can be officially submitted.

A public event was held at The Hub in Bertha Park on October 8 and another will take place at the same location on November 26, from 3.30pm to 7.15pm

New Jehovah’s Witnesses kingdom hall proposed for Crieff

A proposal has been submitted for a new place of worship and religious education centre at the old Strathearn Hotel.

In September 2021, work to demolish the derelict hotel on King Street began due to safety concerns.

The new kingdom hall building would accommodate 110 people and be open to all members of the public.

A public consultation on the proposal will run until October 22.

Auchterarder farm plans move into free-range egg production

Trinity Gask Farms – a fourth-generation steading located between Auchterarder and Perth – has submitted plans to build an egg-laying unit.

The proposal includes constructing a modern hen shed capable of housing 32,000 birds.

A supporting statement on the application said: “Diversification into free-range egg production is viewed as a practical and sustainable way forward.

“This shift would help to secure continued domestic food production, underpin the farm’s rural housing provision (including 13 tenanted homes and 2 holiday lets), and safeguard the livelihoods of two generations of the Roberts family who both live and work on the holding.”

Longforgan home rejected due to ‘poorly designed and inconsistent’ proposal

Plans to build a new home on land at Templehall, near Longforgan, have been refused by the council.

An application’s supporting statement read: “The proposed dwelling would be an addition to the existing building group and has been sited to be in keeping with the character of the area, whilst also preserving residential amenity for the neighbouring properties.”

However, three objections were lodged by nearby residents, with one citing the impact on her view as the main concern.

The council’s rejection stated: “The proposal is poorly designed and inconsistent with the six qualities of successful places.

“The design, density and siting does not respect the character and amenity of the place.”

Four new homes planned for Balbeggie

Plans have been submitted to build four new residential properties in Armadale Gardens, Balbeggie, each featuring private parking.

The site currently contains two abandoned semi-detached houses and ancillary buildings.

According to the planning statement, land at the rear of the site will be kept vacant for possible future development.

It said: “The proposal is a contemporary design which reflects the requirements of modern living.

“The proposal is in keeping with the existing dwellinghouses in the Balbeggie settlement boundary.”

