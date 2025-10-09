Perthshire Planning Ahead: Destiny Bridge restaurants and park-and-ride & Crieff Jehovah’s Witnesses building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Destiny Bridge restaurants and park-and-ride & Crieff Jehovah’s Witnesses building

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett
The site in Perth where new Bertha Park services could be built.
The site where the new Bertha Park services could be built. Image: Google Street View

Bertha Park could be getting new services including a hotel and petrol station.

Plans have been lodged to build a new service station just off the A9 at the recently opened Destiny Bridge near Bertha Park.

The proposal includes a petrol station, hotel, several restaurants – including a drive-thru – and a park-and-ride facility.

A proposal of application Notice (PAN) has been submitted, meeting the Scottish Government’s minimum requirements for pre-application consultation.

These consultations must take place before a major planning application can be officially submitted.

A public event was held at The Hub in Bertha Park on October 8 and another will take place at the same location on November 26, from 3.30pm to 7.15pm

New Jehovah’s Witnesses kingdom hall proposed for Crieff

An artist’s impression of what the building could look like. Image: Construction Department of Jehovah’s Witnesses Britain Branch

A proposal has been submitted for a new place of worship and religious education centre at the old Strathearn Hotel.

In September 2021, work to demolish the derelict hotel on King Street began due to safety concerns.

The new kingdom hall building would accommodate 110 people and be open to all members of the public.

A public consultation on the proposal will run until October 22.

Auchterarder farm plans move into free-range egg production

Trinity Gask Farms near Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

Trinity Gask Farms – a fourth-generation steading located between Auchterarder and Perth – has submitted plans to build an egg-laying unit.

The proposal includes constructing a modern hen shed capable of housing 32,000 birds.

A supporting statement on the application said: “Diversification into free-range egg production is viewed as a practical and sustainable way forward.

“This shift would help to secure continued domestic food production, underpin the farm’s rural housing provision (including 13 tenanted homes and 2 holiday lets), and safeguard the livelihoods of two generations of the Roberts family who both live and work on the holding.”

Longforgan home rejected due to ‘poorly designed and inconsistent’ proposal

The site of the rejected home in Templehall. Image: Google Street View

Plans to build a new home on land at Templehall, near Longforgan, have been refused by the council.

An application’s supporting statement read: “The proposed dwelling would be an addition to the existing building group and has been sited to be in keeping with the character of the area, whilst also preserving residential amenity for the neighbouring properties.”

However, three objections were lodged by nearby residents, with one citing the impact on her view as the main concern.

The council’s rejection stated: “The proposal is poorly designed and inconsistent with the six qualities of successful places.

“The design, density and siting does not respect the character and amenity of the place.”

Four new homes planned for Balbeggie

An artist’s impression of what the new homes could look like. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

Plans have been submitted to build four new residential properties in Armadale Gardens, Balbeggie, each featuring private parking.

The site currently contains two abandoned semi-detached houses and ancillary buildings.

According to the planning statement, land at the rear of the site will be kept vacant for possible future development.

It said: “The proposal is a contemporary design which reflects the requirements of modern living.

“The proposal is in keeping with the existing dwellinghouses in the Balbeggie settlement boundary.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications 

Destiny Bridge Services

Crieff Jehovah’s Witness centre

Auchterarder egg farm

Longforgan home

Balbeggie new-builds

More from News

Justin Bieber and Grace Anderson in Abandon Ship. Image: Grace Anderson
Dundee women describe 'surreal' night partying with Justin Bieber
Louise Mccall, 45, has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Woman reported missing from Dundee for three days as police 'keen to make sure…
Emergency services at the scene of a search of the River Tay in Perth.
Boat rescue teams called to River Tay in Perth
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Perthshire tea firm fraudster faces cash clawback
Griselda Hill, left, and Elaine Syme of Wemyss Ware Pottery with two of the cat sculptures that will form the Kirkcaldy trail
Kirkcaldy Wemyss Ware cat sculpture trail announced as purrfect visitor attraction
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee & Angus College new campus plans Picture shows; Arbroath College campus . Keptie Road . Supplied by Dundee & Angus College Date; Unknown
Full list of key Dundee and Angus College cuts proposals to plug £2.5m black…
Group of people stanfind next to 'save Glen Lednock, say no to turbines' banner surrounded by mountains
Crieff facing two years of lorry chaos, claim Comrie wind farm campaigners
Aerial view of the three tower blocks that make up Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy.
EXCLUSIVE: Kirkcaldy flat owners each face £19k bills towards council's £5m roof repairs
4
Leyton Gordon
Teen joyrider who fled from police in Perth branded 'significant risk' to public
Martin Lindores. Image: Scotland's Child Protection Team Facebook
Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach

Conversation