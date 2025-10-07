Dundee property tycoon ‘killed by Russian mafia’ claims secret service informant

A former Dundee property tycoon who died in 2014 was “killed by the Russian mafia”, according to a secret service informant.

Businessman Scot Young, who was brought up in Stobswell before making his millions as a property developer, fell to his death in 2014.

The 52-year-old had fallen four storeys from his luxury London home onto the railings below.

An inquest found the father-of-two’s death could not be ruled as suicide due to insufficient evidence, and police insisted there were no suspicious circumstances.

However, an investigation by Buzzfeed News in 2017 claimed there was evidence linking the death of Young – and 13 others – to Russia.

These claims have now been echoed by Paul Blanchard, a convicted fraudster and offshore accountant, in a new Sky documentary.

The programme focuses on the hunt, by a private security force which includes a former police chief from Fife, for the killer of crime king John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer.

Blanchard claims to have been an informant for the Spanish secret service, and brings up Young when discussing the death of oligarch Boris Berezovsky.

“The Russian mafia have killed several people on British soil, all associated with Project Moscow,” he said.

“He [Boris Berezovsky] was murdered and it was made to look like it was a suicide.”

“Scot Young – they killed him also, all on the orders of the Russian mafia.

“They’re all interconnected one way or another.

“My trusted client told me the Russian mafia put the hit out on John Palmer, and assassins carried out the hit.”

An inquest into Berezovsky’s death returned an open verdict, and police found no evidence of foul play during the extensive investigation.

Speaking on camera, Blanchard explained his transition from convicted fraudster to Spanish intelligence informant.

“Back in the 90s after serving time in prison for fraud, I decided to have a fresh start away from the British police,” he added.

“I set up a company dealing with high-net-worth individuals, advising them on how to minimise their tax.

“At that time, I realised some of my clients were in fact mafia members, or just gangsters.

“So I became an informant on behalf of the Spanish secret services.”

The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger?, which aired on Saturday night, re-examines Palmer’s murder as part of a present-day investigation.

He became Britain’s richest villain after melting down the £26m gold bullion from the Brink’s-Mat robbery in 1983 was later jailed for timeshare fraud.

Palmer died after being shot six times in his garden, with the gunman still at large.

In response to Blanchard’s allegations, David McKelvey, the ex-Met Police detective turned presenter whose private investigation firm TM Eye takes centre stage, added: “It’s an extraordinary theory that’s very difficult for me to back up.

“But it does open up a possibility of a line of inquiry.

“Russian OCGs [organised crime gangs] are clearly capable of killing people on British soil, but they don’t get their hands dirty.

“They employ professional hitmen.”