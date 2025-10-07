Dundee property tycoon ‘killed by Russian mafia’ claims secret service informant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee property tycoon ‘killed by Russian mafia’ claims secret service informant

Scot Young fell to his death on railings below his luxury London home in 2014.

By Andrew Robson
Scot Young died in mysterious circumstances in 2014.
A former Dundee property tycoon who died in 2014 was “killed by the Russian mafia”, according to a secret service informant.

Businessman Scot Young, who was brought up in Stobswell before making his millions as a property developer, fell to his death in 2014.

The 52-year-old had fallen four storeys from his luxury London home onto the railings below.

An inquest found the father-of-two’s death could not be ruled as suicide due to insufficient evidence, and police insisted there were no suspicious circumstances.

However, an investigation by Buzzfeed News in 2017 claimed there was evidence linking the death of Young – and 13 others – to Russia.

Scot Young’s death linked to ‘Russian mafia’

These claims have now been echoed by Paul Blanchard, a convicted fraudster and offshore accountant, in a new Sky documentary.

The programme focuses on the hunt, by a private security force which includes a former police chief from Fife, for the killer of crime king John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer.

Blanchard claims to have been an informant for the Spanish secret service, and brings up Young when discussing the death of oligarch Boris Berezovsky.

“The Russian mafia have killed several people on British soil, all associated with Project Moscow,” he said.

Paul Blanchard speaking on camera in the new TV doc.
“He [Boris Berezovsky] was murdered and it was made to look like it was a suicide.”

“Scot Young – they killed him also, all on the orders of the Russian mafia.

“They’re all interconnected one way or another.

“My trusted client told me the Russian mafia put the hit out on John Palmer, and assassins carried out the hit.”

An inquest into Berezovsky’s death returned an open verdict, and police found no evidence of foul play during the extensive investigation.

Speaking on camera, Blanchard explained his transition from convicted fraudster to Spanish intelligence informant.

Secret service informant claims tycoon was killed by Russian mafia

“Back in the 90s after serving time in prison for fraud, I decided to have a fresh start away from the British police,” he added.

“I set up a company dealing with high-net-worth individuals, advising them on how to minimise their tax.

“At that time, I realised some of my clients were in fact mafia members, or just gangsters.

“So I became an informant on behalf of the Spanish secret services.”

The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger?, which aired on Saturday night, re-examines Palmer’s murder as part of a present-day investigation.

John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer.

He became Britain’s richest villain after melting down the £26m gold bullion from the Brink’s-Mat robbery in 1983 was later jailed for timeshare fraud.

Palmer died after being shot six times in his garden, with the gunman still at large.

In response to Blanchard’s allegations, David McKelvey, the ex-Met Police detective turned presenter whose private investigation firm TM Eye takes centre stage, added: “It’s an extraordinary theory that’s very difficult for me to back up.

“But it does open up a possibility of a line of inquiry.

“Russian OCGs [organised crime gangs] are clearly capable of killing people on British soil, but they don’t get their hands dirty.

“They employ professional hitmen.”

Conversation