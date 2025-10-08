Tayport bus cuts ‘make me feel like I should just sit in the house and die’, says disabled passenger

Disabled Tayport bus passengers fear being cut off and excluded if Stagecoach approves planned service cuts.

Morag Gibson told The Courier she feels as if she should “just sit in the house and die”, amid a proposal to remove public transport links.

The 68-year-old lives in the southeastern corner of Tayport, close to the entrance to Tentsmuir Forest.

She says changes to service 42 would mean a mile-long walk to the nearest bus stop.

“I walk with two sticks so I would be very badly affected by this,” she said.

Morag was one of almost 100 people who packed into a public meeting to discuss the proposal on Friday night.

The major shake-up announced by Stagecoach last month would see three buses an hour between Dundee and Tayport only.

However, the 42 would no longer travel south of the Fife town.

Nor would it serve the area around Shanwell Road South, where Morag lives.

Bus service will no longer cover all of Tayport

Morag says she is far from alone in her concerns.

“There are quite a few of us in this area,” she said.

“We have a bus turning circle that will be irrelevant because they’ll prevent buses from coming down here.

“We’re Fife Council tenants who’ll now have to get the bus to Dundee, change to another bus and then come back to Fife to do our business.

“The buses to Dundee won’t even cover the whole of Tayport.

“This is a pretty rural area but people with bad mobility are still entitled to have a service.

“However, this plan means we’ll be cut off and excluded from everything.”

Stagecoach says it understands the concerns and is exploring all options to identify practical solutions with Fife Council.

‘Can’t justify continuing service few people use’

A public consultation on proposed service changes across north east Fife has now closed.

And the company is in the process of collating and analysing the feedback received.

“Once this review is complete, we’ll determine the next steps and communicate these directly to our customers in the area,” a spokesperson said.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do so we absolutely understand the concerns raised by people who may be affected by proposed changes.

“However, if very few people are using a service, we simply can’t justify continuing to operate it.

“We have to make sensible, data-led business decisions to ensure our wider network remains sustainable for the thousands of people who rely on it every day.”

The Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson also defended a decision not to attend Friday’s public meeting.

“We felt that engaging through our formal consultation process was the most effective and constructive way to gather feedback,” they said.