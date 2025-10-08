Tayport bus cuts ‘make me feel like I should just sit in the house and die’, says disabled passenger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayport bus cuts ‘make me feel like I should just sit in the house and die’, says disabled passenger

Morag Gibson, who walks with two sticks, faces a mile-long trek into town if Stagecoach proposals are approved, and she's not alone.

By Claire Warrender
Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts
Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Disabled Tayport bus passengers fear being cut off and excluded if Stagecoach approves planned service cuts.

Morag Gibson told The Courier she feels as if she should “just sit in the house and die”, amid a proposal to remove public transport links.

The 68-year-old lives in the southeastern corner of Tayport, close to the entrance to Tentsmuir Forest.

Morag Gibson at the bus stop in Tayport
Morag at the bus stop which will no longer be served if cuts go ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She says changes to service 42 would mean a mile-long walk to the nearest bus stop.

“I walk with two sticks so I would be very badly affected by this,” she said.

Morag was one of almost 100 people who packed into a public meeting to discuss the proposal on Friday night.

The major shake-up announced by Stagecoach last month would see three buses an hour between Dundee and Tayport only.

However, the 42 would no longer travel south of the Fife town.

Nor would it serve the area around Shanwell Road South, where Morag lives.

Bus service will no longer cover all of Tayport

Morag says she is far from alone in her concerns.

“There are quite a few of us in this area,” she said.

“We have a bus turning circle that will be irrelevant because they’ll prevent buses from coming down here.

Some of those who will be affected by the Tayport bus service cuts
Some of the Tayport bus passengers who will be affected. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’re Fife Council tenants who’ll now have to get the bus to Dundee, change to another bus and then come back to Fife to do our business.

“The buses to Dundee won’t even cover the whole of Tayport.

“This is a pretty rural area but people with bad mobility are still entitled to have a service.

“However, this plan means we’ll be cut off and excluded from everything.”

Stagecoach says it understands the concerns and is exploring all options to identify practical solutions with Fife Council.

‘Can’t justify continuing service few people use’

A public consultation on proposed service changes across north east Fife has now closed.

And the company is in the process of collating and analysing the feedback received.

“Once this review is complete, we’ll determine the next steps and communicate these directly to our customers in the area,” a spokesperson said.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do so we absolutely understand the concerns raised by people who may be affected by proposed changes.

“However, if very few people are using a service, we simply can’t justify continuing to operate it.

“We have to make sensible, data-led business decisions to ensure our wider network remains sustainable for the thousands of people who rely on it every day.”

The Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson also defended a decision not to attend Friday’s public meeting.

“We felt that engaging through our formal consultation process was the most effective and constructive way to gather feedback,” they said.

Conversation