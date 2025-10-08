Callander residents ‘let down again’ after digital phone lines fail during Storm Amy

‘Distressed’ Callander residents found themselves unable to make phone calls during a recent power cut due to digital landlines reliant on electricity.

The switch from traditional analogue phone lines in the rural Stirlingshire town, where reliable mobile phone signal can be an issue, proved problematic during Storm Amy last week.

Some locals said they had no way to use the phone or even call 999 for hours during consequent lengthy power outages, leaving them feeling vulnerable, particularly amid extreme weather conditions.

Mobile phones can make cross-network emergency calls, but only when there is a phone mast within range.

Telecommunications company BT told The Courier digital landlines are “essential” and advised that customers buy battery back-up units in case of emergencies.

A BT battery back-up can be bought online for between £50 and £60, while a battery back-up ‘plus’ model costs £149.98 on the firm’s website.

But Evelyn Tweed, SNP MSP for Stirling, argues battery back-up units do not offer sufficient power for longer outages and says rural communities are being “let down”.

She told The Courier she has pushed for confirmation from both the Scottish and UK Governments that people living in rural areas would not find themselves cut off as a result of the rollout of BT’s digital landline service, known as Digital Voice, for the past three years.

Battery packs only last an hour, says MSP

Ms Tweed said: “I know how distressing and isolating it has been for people in Callander who have lost all phone connectivity since Storm Amy.

“Reliable communication is absolutely vital – especially for those who live alone, run businesses, or need to contact loved ones or emergency services.

“I want to thank everyone who has been sharing updates and supporting neighbours during this difficult time.

“This is not the first time rural communities have been let down by network resilience issues.

“After Storm Arwen in January 2022, I raised the risks of the digital switchover with BT for rural areas that face repeated power cuts; BT pointed to battery back-up units (BBUs) and extra support for vulnerable customers.

“However, BBUs only power a phone for approximately an hour, far from adequate for households that can face outages lasting many hours or even days.

“When BT paused Digital Voice in March 2022, I sought assurances from the then cabinet secretary, Kate Forbes, who confirmed telecoms are reserved but that Ofcom had put obligations in place to protect access to emergency services.

“In December 2023, the UK Government and providers signed the PSTN Charter, yet progress on the ground remains too slow – especially for vulnerable rural residents.

“I have written again to BT seeking clear guidance for vulnerable customers and will keep pressing until practical protections are in place.”

BT says old technology ‘no longer fit for purpose’

A BT spokesperson said: “The transition from analogue to digital landlines is an essential upgrade, as the decades old technology is increasingly unreliable and no longer fit for purpose.

“We recognise customer concerns about power cuts and want to reassure them our top priority remains keeping them connected, and we are here to support them every step of the way.

“That’s why BT has put measures in place, including battery back-up units and hybrid phones for use in case of a power outage.

“We advise customers to use a mobile phone if they’re able to during an outage.

“If mobile isn’t an option, battery back-up units are available for purchase.

“For customers who have shared that they have additional needs, we provide a free battery back-up unit or hybrid phone on request.

“We encourage anyone with questions or concerns about the switchover to contact their landline provider, who can ensure they have the right support and solutions in place.”

Sign up to text 999

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “This is primarily an issue for the telecoms operators.

“However, we have been in touch with BT’s resilience team and expressed our concerns on behalf of residents around the reported loss of the 999 service.”

The UK’s emergency SMS service allows registered users to text 999 in an emergency.

Simply text “register” to 999, then follow the instructions

In areas with poor mobile phone signal, a text message may get through when a call will not connect.

