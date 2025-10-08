Callander residents ‘let down again’ after digital phone lines fail during Storm Amy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Callander residents ‘let down again’ after digital phone lines fail during Storm Amy

BT said customers in rural areas should use mobile phones or battery back-ups for landlines during power cuts.

By Alex Watson
Storm Amy caused severe flooding in Callander. Image: Caroline Steel
Storm Amy caused severe flooding in Callander. Image: Caroline Steel

‘Distressed’ Callander residents found themselves unable to make phone calls during a recent power cut due to digital landlines reliant on electricity.

The switch from traditional analogue phone lines in the rural Stirlingshire town, where reliable mobile phone signal can be an issue, proved problematic during Storm Amy last week.

Some locals said they had no way to use the phone or even call 999 for hours during consequent lengthy power outages, leaving them feeling vulnerable, particularly amid extreme weather conditions.

Mobile phones can make cross-network emergency calls, but only when there is a phone mast within range.

Telecommunications company BT told The Courier digital landlines are “essential” and advised that customers buy battery back-up units in case of emergencies.

Callander residents lost power during Storm Amy. Image: Caroline Steel

A BT battery back-up can be bought online for between £50 and £60, while a battery back-up ‘plus’ model costs £149.98 on the firm’s website.

But Evelyn Tweed, SNP MSP for Stirling, argues battery back-up units do not offer sufficient power for longer outages and says rural communities are being “let down”.

She told The Courier she has pushed for confirmation from both the Scottish and UK Governments that people living in rural areas would not find themselves cut off as a result of the rollout of BT’s digital landline service, known as Digital Voice, for the past three years.

Battery packs only last an hour, says MSP

Ms Tweed said: “I know how distressing and isolating it has been for people in Callander who have lost all phone connectivity since Storm Amy.

“Reliable communication is absolutely vital – especially for those who live alone, run businesses, or need to contact loved ones or emergency services.

“I want to thank everyone who has been sharing updates and supporting neighbours during this difficult time.

“This is not the first time rural communities have been let down by network resilience issues.

Stirling SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed. Image: PA
Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed has stood up for rural communities like Callander. Image: PA

“After Storm Arwen in January 2022, I raised the risks of the digital switchover with BT for rural areas that face repeated power cuts; BT pointed to battery back-up units (BBUs) and extra support for vulnerable customers.

“However, BBUs only power a phone for approximately an hour, far from adequate for households that can face outages lasting many hours or even days.

“When BT paused Digital Voice in March 2022, I sought assurances from the then cabinet secretary, Kate Forbes, who confirmed telecoms are reserved but that Ofcom had put obligations in place to protect access to emergency services.

“In December 2023, the UK Government and providers signed the PSTN Charter, yet progress on the ground remains too slow – especially for vulnerable rural residents.

“I have written again to BT seeking clear guidance for vulnerable customers and will keep pressing until practical protections are in place.”

BT says old technology ‘no longer fit for purpose’

A BT spokesperson said: “The transition from analogue to digital landlines is an essential upgrade, as the decades old technology is increasingly unreliable and no longer fit for purpose.

“We recognise customer concerns about power cuts and want to reassure them our top priority remains keeping them connected, and we are here to support them every step of the way.

“That’s why BT has put measures in place, including battery back-up units and hybrid phones for use in case of a power outage.

“We advise customers to use a mobile phone if they’re able to during an outage.

“If mobile isn’t an option, battery back-up units are available for purchase.

“For customers who have shared that they have additional needs, we provide a free battery back-up unit or hybrid phone on request.

“We encourage anyone with questions or concerns about the switchover to contact their landline provider, who can ensure they have the right support and solutions in place.”

Man holding phone on dark background
It is not always possible to make a 999 call from a mobile phone without signal. Image: milicad/Shutterstock

Sign up to text 999

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “This is primarily an issue for the telecoms operators.

“However, we have been in touch with BT’s resilience team and expressed our concerns on behalf of residents around the reported loss of the 999 service.”

The UK’s emergency SMS service allows registered users to text 999 in an emergency.

Simply text “register” to 999, then follow the instructions

In areas with poor mobile phone signal, a text message may get through when a call will not connect.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Brian Roberts has worked at Stirling Council for more than three decades. Image: Stirling Council
New Stirling Council chief executive pledges to 'unlock city's potential'
Steve Lorimer and his daughter, Renèe. Image: Amy Lorimer
Perthshire dad forced to give up plumbing business after 'stomach ulcer' turned out to…
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
Huge Cupar North planning application 'taking far too long' to determine
3
Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts
Tayport bus cuts 'make me feel like I should just sit in the house…
Banned influencer Barbara O'Neill. Image: Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Crieff Hydro criticised for hosting event headlined by banned Australian health influencer
6
Whitfield Drive police
Dundee teen in court after Whitfield 'police chase' left woman seriously injured
The exterior of the block of flats
Dundee Raac flat on market for £10k is owned by national housing association
Liam Kaney
Stirling rapist behind bars after 'torture' ordeals
Wendy McGill
McDonald's trip turned violent after 'proposition' to Dundee woman

Conversation