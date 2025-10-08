Dundee Raac flat on market for £10k is owned by national housing association

A Raac-affected flat in Dundee that is going to auction with a guide price of £10,000 is being sold by a national housing association.

Sanctuary Scotland is selling the two-bedroom property on Dickson Avenue after Dundee City Council wrote to residents in the area stating Raac was thought to be present in the communal areas of the building.

The home report values the property at £50,000.

Earlier this year, Yvette and Wayne Hoskins sold their Raac-affected flat on Southampton Place for £55,000, nearly half its evaluation before the discovery of the defective concrete.

The home report stipulates that Dundee City Council “strongly suspect” the building contains “deteriorated” Raac.

And the housing association says the Menzieshill flat is its only property containing the defective concrete in the city.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Scotland said: “After carefully considering various options, we have taken the difficult decision to sell the one property we own in this block having helped our customer move into a new home.

“We can confirm we do not have any properties in Dundee with Raac and that we remain part of a larger group of registered providers and local authorities in Scotland involved in ongoing discussions with the Scottish Government about Raac in residential housing.”

Raac in ‘poor condition’

The home report for the Dickson Avenue property states that Dundee City Council believe the Raac in surrounding buildings to be in ‘poor condition’.

It reads: “The material was used as the roofing to the top floor flats and communal areas of the blocks.

“The blocks where the council retain tenancy have been inspected and the Raac at each of these was found to be in poor condition in the communal landing areas.

“This has required the installation of a supporting scaffold, pending permanent repairs being undertaken.

“The council no longer have any tenants in the subject block and therefore no ongoing maintenance responsibilities.”

A letter to residents in the building advised occupiers that the local authority believed the defective concrete has “deteriorated”.

“It is strongly suspected that deteriorated Raac will also be present within the subject block which may need similar works to maintain its integrity,” it states.

“Prior to purchase independent structural advice on the presence and condition of the Raac within the building should be obtained and thereafter any necessary actions to correct deficiencies implemented.”

The Courier’s Trapped By Raac campaign is calling on governments of all levels to come together to help homeowners affected by the crisis.