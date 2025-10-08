Dundee Raac flat on market for £10k is owned by national housing association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Raac flat on market for £10k is owned by national housing association

Sanctuary Scotland are selling the two-bedroom property on Dickson Avenue.

By Sean O'Neil
The exterior of the block of flats
The Dickson Avenue flat has Raac present. Image: SDL Auctions

A Raac-affected flat in Dundee that is going to auction with a guide price of £10,000 is being sold by a national housing association.

Sanctuary Scotland is selling the two-bedroom property on Dickson Avenue after Dundee City Council wrote to residents in the area stating Raac was thought to be present in the communal areas of the building.

The home report values the property at £50,000.

Earlier this year, Yvette and Wayne Hoskins sold their Raac-affected flat on Southampton Place for £55,000, nearly half its evaluation before the discovery of the defective concrete.

Yvette and Wayne Hoskins outside their sold Dundee flat. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The home report stipulates that Dundee City Council “strongly suspect” the building contains “deteriorated” Raac.

And the housing association says the Menzieshill flat is its only property containing the defective concrete in the city.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Scotland said: “After carefully considering various options, we have taken the difficult decision to sell the one property we own in this block having helped our customer move into a new home.

“We can confirm we do not have any properties in Dundee with Raac and that we remain part of a larger group of registered providers and local authorities in Scotland involved in ongoing discussions with the Scottish Government about Raac in residential housing.”

Raac in ‘poor condition’

The home report for the Dickson Avenue property states that Dundee City Council believe the Raac in surrounding buildings to be in ‘poor condition’.

It reads: “The material was used as the roofing to the top floor flats and communal areas of the blocks.

“The blocks where the council retain tenancy have been inspected and the Raac at each of these was found to be in poor condition in the communal landing areas.

The two-bedroom Dundee Raac flat is in ‘good condition’ according to sellers. Image: SDL Property Auctions

“This has required the installation of a supporting scaffold, pending permanent repairs being undertaken.

“The council no longer have any tenants in the subject block and therefore no ongoing maintenance responsibilities.”

A letter to residents in the building advised occupiers that the local authority believed the defective concrete has “deteriorated”.

“It is strongly suspected that deteriorated Raac will also be present within the subject block which may need similar works to maintain its integrity,” it states.

“Prior to purchase independent structural advice on the presence and condition of the Raac within the building should be obtained and thereafter any necessary actions to correct deficiencies implemented.”

The Courier’s Trapped By Raac campaign is calling on governments of all levels to come together to help homeowners affected by the crisis.

