Full list of key Dundee and Angus College cuts proposals to plug £2.5m black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Full list of key Dundee and Angus College cuts proposals to plug £2.5m black hole

The institution could axe jobs and consolidate departments as it looks to make savings.

Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus. Image Supplied.
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus. Image Supplied.
By Laura Devlin

Dundee and Angus College is facing the prospect of cutting jobs as it looks to plug a multi-million pound black hole.

The institution unveiled a cost-saving proposal paper last week which outlined measures that could be taken to save £2.5m in the current academic year.

This includes consolidating departments and reducing the number of courses on offer.

The proposals were unveiled in the same week an Audit Scotland report detailed the college sector has experienced a 20% real-terms cut in funding over the last five years.

It also revealed the college workforce across Scotland shrank by more than 7% in 2023-24 as savings were sought through voluntary severance schemes.

In an interview with The Courier on Friday D&A College principal Simon Hewitt said the sector is being “strangled” by funding cuts and is “reaching breaking point”.

But what exactly is the college proposing to do and when might any changes be implemented? The Courier takes a look.

What cuts could be made?

Dundee and Angus College is looking to save at least £2.5m in the 2025-26 academic year in order to address a £2.35m deficit.

To do so, the institution is now consulting staff on a range of options which could be implemented to help address the budget black hole.

A proposal document drafted by D&A College, seen by The Courier, outlines that these have been split into two sections.

The first section covers possible changes to the curriculum offered by the college. It includes

  • Streamlining School-College Partnership (SCP) offer (fewer NPAs, Skills for Work, Foundation Apprenticeships).
  • Ending part-time National Qualifications delivery by 2026-27.
  • Reducing some January-start programmes across multiple subject areas.
D&A College's Gardyne Campus.
Sports provision at the Saltire Centre could be moved to the Gardyne Campus. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
  • Finishing dance provision (retaining Acting/Performance).
  • Withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath – discontinuing FE Sport provision there and moving to Gardyne.

Making these changes to the curriculum offer would save around £1.1m. This, the proposal paper details, would be through job cuts and estate cost savings.

Support services also facing changes

D&A College is also looking to make changes to its support services. These are

  • Remove one member of senior leadership team and absorb duties into existing
    capacity. Consolidation of other senior roles already progressed.
  • Catering: Move to term-time contracts, reduce summer provision – saving £125k.
  • Digital Services: Restructure roles, introduce Digital Hubs – saving £165k.
  • Finance: Restructure of team – saving £65k.
  • Estates: Streamlining team – saving £29k.
The D&A College Kingsway Campus.
The D&A College is facing tough choices. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
  • Nursery: Proposal to wind down Helping Hands Nursery – saving £96k annually
  • Marketing: Reduce marketing capacity– saving £65k.
  • Student Services: Reduce School-College Partnership support linked to school-leaver and careers provision – saving £212k.
  • Other teams (Academic Development, Reprographics, People Team, DASA,
    Quality, Community Engagement): a range of changes totalling £400k+.

What happens next?

The proposal document also gave details of when the suggested cuts may come into effect.

Staff briefings will take place throughout October. The consultation will also begin this month and run until November 30.

In December the final decision on any cuts will be confirmed and board approval will then be sought.

D&A College principal Simon Hewitt
D&A College principal Simon Hewitt speaking to The Courier. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

If the changes are given board approval, they will be implemented from January 2026 onwards. This included withdrawal of some January-start programmes.

There will be further phased curriculum reductions during the 2026-27 academic year, including withdrawing sports provision at Arbroath’s Saltire Centre.

By July 2026 the Helping Hands Nursery in Arbroath will also be closed (if approved).

More from News

Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus. Image Supplied.
Dundee women describe 'surreal' night partying with Justin Bieber
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus. Image Supplied.
Woman reported missing from Dundee for three days as police 'keen to make sure…
Emergency services at the scene of a search of the River Tay in Perth.
Boat rescue teams called to River Tay in Perth
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Perthshire tea firm fraudster faces cash clawback
Griselda Hill, left, and Elaine Syme of Wemyss Ware Pottery with two of the cat sculptures that will form the Kirkcaldy trail
Kirkcaldy Wemyss Ware cat sculpture trail announced as purrfect visitor attraction
Group of people stanfind next to 'save Glen Lednock, say no to turbines' banner surrounded by mountains
Crieff facing two years of lorry chaos, claim Comrie wind farm campaigners
The site in Perth where new Bertha Park services could be built.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Destiny Bridge restaurants and park-and-ride & Crieff Jehovah’s Witnesses building
Aerial view of the three tower blocks that make up Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy.
EXCLUSIVE: Kirkcaldy flat owners each face £19k bills towards council's £5m roof repairs
4
Leyton Gordon
Teen joyrider who fled from police in Perth branded 'significant risk' to public
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus. Image Supplied.
Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach

Conversation