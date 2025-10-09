Full list of key Dundee and Angus College cuts proposals to plug £2.5m black hole

Dundee and Angus College is facing the prospect of cutting jobs as it looks to plug a multi-million pound black hole.

The institution unveiled a cost-saving proposal paper last week which outlined measures that could be taken to save £2.5m in the current academic year.

This includes consolidating departments and reducing the number of courses on offer.

The proposals were unveiled in the same week an Audit Scotland report detailed the college sector has experienced a 20% real-terms cut in funding over the last five years.

It also revealed the college workforce across Scotland shrank by more than 7% in 2023-24 as savings were sought through voluntary severance schemes.

In an interview with The Courier on Friday D&A College principal Simon Hewitt said the sector is being “strangled” by funding cuts and is “reaching breaking point”.

But what exactly is the college proposing to do and when might any changes be implemented? The Courier takes a look.

What cuts could be made?

Dundee and Angus College is looking to save at least £2.5m in the 2025-26 academic year in order to address a £2.35m deficit.

To do so, the institution is now consulting staff on a range of options which could be implemented to help address the budget black hole.

A proposal document drafted by D&A College, seen by The Courier, outlines that these have been split into two sections.

The first section covers possible changes to the curriculum offered by the college. It includes

Streamlining School-College Partnership (SCP) offer (fewer NPAs, Skills for Work, Foundation Apprenticeships).

Ending part-time National Qualifications delivery by 2026-27.

Reducing some January-start programmes across multiple subject areas.

Finishing dance provision (retaining Acting/Performance).

Withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath – discontinuing FE Sport provision there and moving to Gardyne.

Making these changes to the curriculum offer would save around £1.1m. This, the proposal paper details, would be through job cuts and estate cost savings.

Support services also facing changes

D&A College is also looking to make changes to its support services. These are

Remove one member of senior leadership team and absorb duties into existing

capacity. Consolidation of other senior roles already progressed.

capacity. Consolidation of other senior roles already progressed. Catering: Move to term-time contracts, reduce summer provision – saving £125k.

Digital Services: Restructure roles, introduce Digital Hubs – saving £165k.

Finance: Restructure of team – saving £65k.

Estates: Streamlining team – saving £29k.

Nursery: Proposal to wind down Helping Hands Nursery – saving £96k annually

Marketing: Reduce marketing capacity– saving £65k.

Student Services: Reduce School-College Partnership support linked to school-leaver and careers provision – saving £212k.

Other teams (Academic Development, Reprographics, People Team, DASA,

Quality, Community Engagement): a range of changes totalling £400k+.

What happens next?

The proposal document also gave details of when the suggested cuts may come into effect.

Staff briefings will take place throughout October. The consultation will also begin this month and run until November 30.

In December the final decision on any cuts will be confirmed and board approval will then be sought.

If the changes are given board approval, they will be implemented from January 2026 onwards. This included withdrawal of some January-start programmes.

There will be further phased curriculum reductions during the 2026-27 academic year, including withdrawing sports provision at Arbroath’s Saltire Centre.

By July 2026 the Helping Hands Nursery in Arbroath will also be closed (if approved).