A90 reopens near Brechin after two-vehicle crash

The road was shut in both directions

By Finn Nixon
The A90 was closed for around an hour at Brechin. Image: Google Maps
The A90 was closed for around an hour at Brechin. Image: Google Maps

The A90 has been reopened near Brechin following a two vehicle crash.

Police had closed the road between the Edzell and St Annes junctions at just after 3pm on Tuesday.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

A Police Scotland statement at around 4.20pm said: “The A90 is now open in both directions at Brechin following the earlier closure.”

A Traffic Scotland update said: “The A90 has reopened in both directions at Brechin after an earlier police incident.

“Traffic is passing smoothly on the carriageway with no further delays expected to your travels.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

