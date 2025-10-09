EXCLUSIVE: Kirkcaldy flat owners each face £19k bills towards council’s £5m roof repairs

Dozens of residents in Kirkaldy’s three Ravenscraig tower blocks are facing bills of almost £19,000 each – to help pay for Fife Council’s £4.8million roof repairs.

Private owners, many of them pensioners, have been left stunned and incensed after receiving the five-figure repayment demands from the cash-strapped local authority.

The council is due to begin urgent roof repairs to each of the three high-rises later this month – costing £1.6m per block.

The three tower blocks, built in 1965 and comprising 258 properties, are among Kirkcaldy’s most recognisable landmarks.

Documents detailing the repair work, seen by The Courier, show £404,000 to be spent on roof coverings, with a further £115,000 for a new steel parapet.

In addition, the preliminary work, which includes the cost of scaffolds, hoists and CCTV security, will cost £494,000.

The total cost of the repairs is £4,887,603.36.

Those who rent flats will not have to pay a penny as Fife Council, as their landlord, will foot the bill.

However, 90 private flat owners have all received bills for £18,944.20 each.

Retired former printworker Robert Johnston, who bought his Ravenscraig flat six years ago, says many residents have been left worried sick after receiving the bills.

He said: “I have no idea where or how I’m going to find the extra money to cover such a massive sum.

“Even if it’s spread over several years, it’s going to be a huge financial burden on those who own or have mortgages on flats in these blocks.

“I’ve already been hit with a £786 bill for general repairs in February, which came on top of a £413 annual factoring payment.

“Add to that £104 each month for council tax and that’s before I buy essentials like food.

“Many will simply be unable to pay.

“The roof repairs actually devalue my home and potentially leave my children with the financial burden of paying the bill if I die.”

Another Ravenscraig resident, who asked not to be named, said she would not be able meet the five-figure demand.

She said: “This bill has come as a great shock.

“I bought the flat when my husband passed away and have nowhere near the amount I’m now being asked to pay.

“It’s often difficult to make ends meet on a small pension as it is.

“I’m going to be saddled with trying to pay back this money for the rest of my life.”

A meeting on Tuesday attended by around 50 residents descended into chaos as many vented their anger at the council officials present.

Many have also questioned the council’s handling of a legally required ballot of tenants and residents that allowed the local authority to proceed with the repairs.

They argue that the ballot was a foregone conclusion, as the votes required for the required 51% majority are already held by the local authority in its status as landlord.

Commenting on the cost of the repairs, business change manager Alan Hall said: “In September, we balloted owners on Fife Council’s proposal to carry out roof replacement works, along with associated repairs and maintenance.

“The proposal included a detailed breakdown of the planned work and costs, advising owners of their share of these costs.

“The majority voted in favour of the proposal so the council can now move forward with instructing the works to begin.

“We understand that some owners may be concerned about covering their share of the costs.

“Anyone who is worried about affordability should get in touch.

“We’re here to offer advice and support and can discuss individual circumstances to help manage this essential investment in their property.”