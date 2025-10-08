New Stirling Council chief executive pledges to ‘unlock city’s potential’

A new Stirling Council chief executive has been appointed, filling the vacant role after four months.

Brian Roberts has now taken up the post permanently with immediate effect, after acting as interim chief executive since Caroline Sinclair quit the top job this summer.

As The Courier exclusively revealed in June, Ms Sinclair left the £138k-a-year position after just 11 months.

Mr Roberts also became interim chief executive in 2024 when Carol Beattie resigned.

The new boss has worked his way up at Stirling Council over the last 32 years, joining as a trainee engineer in 1993.

After spending around two decades in the roads and transport department, he became senior manager for infrastructure in 2014.

Five years later, he was appointed chief operating officer of infrastructure and environment, with responsibility for economic development, culture and tourism, land, fleet and waste services.

According to Stirling Council, he was appointed to the chief executive job permanently “following a selection process overseen by a cross-party panel of councillors.”

‘There is much more to do to unlock Stirling’s potential’

Mr Roberts said: “I grew up in Stirling and have been privileged to have been able to spend my whole career with the council, working in my hometown serving the people and communities of the Stirling area.”

He added: “I aim to lead changes that will improve the council and deliver the best possible outcomes for all our communities, with local residents and civic pride firmly at the heart of the services we deliver.

“We’ve got so much to be proud of across Stirling, but I know there is still much more we need to do to unlock our potential and make our area a better place to live, work and visit.”

