New Stirling Council chief executive pledges to ‘unlock city’s potential’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New Stirling Council chief executive pledges to ‘unlock city’s potential’

Brian Roberts has had two spells as interim chief executive over the last 18 months.

By Alex Watson
Brian Roberts has worked at Stirling Council for more than three decades. Image: Stirling Council
Brian Roberts has worked at Stirling Council for more than three decades. Image: Stirling Council

A new Stirling Council chief executive has been appointed, filling the vacant role after four months.

Brian Roberts has now taken up the post permanently with immediate effect, after acting as interim chief executive since Caroline Sinclair quit the top job this summer.

As The Courier exclusively revealed in June, Ms Sinclair left the £138k-a-year position after just 11 months.

Mr Roberts also became interim chief executive in 2024 when Carol Beattie resigned.

The new boss has worked his way up at Stirling Council over the last 32 years, joining as a trainee engineer in 1993.

After spending around two decades in the roads and transport department, he became senior manager for infrastructure in 2014.

Caroline Sinclair took over from Carol Beattie as Stirling Council chief executive but resigned 11 months later. Image: Stirling Council

Five years later, he was appointed chief operating officer of infrastructure and environment, with responsibility for economic development, culture and tourism, land, fleet and waste services.

According to Stirling Council, he was appointed to the chief executive job permanently “following a selection process overseen by a cross-party panel of councillors.”

‘There is much more to do to unlock Stirling’s potential’

Mr Roberts said: “I grew up in Stirling and have been privileged to have been able to spend my whole career with the council, working in my hometown serving the people and communities of the Stirling area.”

He added: “I aim to lead changes that will improve the council and deliver the best possible outcomes for all our communities, with local residents and civic pride firmly at the heart of the services we deliver.

“We’ve got so much to be proud of across Stirling, but I know there is still much more we need to do to unlock our potential and make our area a better place to live, work and visit.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Steve Lorimer and his daughter, Renèe. Image: Amy Lorimer
Perthshire dad forced to give up plumbing business after 'stomach ulcer' turned out to…
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
Huge Cupar North planning application 'taking far too long' to determine
3
Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts
Tayport bus cuts 'make me feel like I should just sit in the house…
Banned influencer Barbara O'Neill. Image: Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Crieff Hydro criticised for hosting event headlined by banned Australian health influencer
6
Whitfield Drive police
Dundee teen in court after Whitfield 'police chase' left woman seriously injured
The exterior of the block of flats
Dundee Raac flat on market for £10k is owned by national housing association
Liam Kaney
Stirling rapist behind bars after 'torture' ordeals
Storm Amy caused severe flooding in Callander. Image: Caroline Steel
Callander residents 'let down again' after digital phone lines fail during Storm Amy
Wendy McGill
McDonald's trip turned violent after 'proposition' to Dundee woman

Conversation