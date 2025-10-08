Dundee’s Brian Cox talks childhood, stillborn tragedy and marrying ‘too young’ on new podcast

Brian Cox has opened up on his childhood and marrying “too young” in a recent episode of a coaching podcast.

The Dundee actor, 79, spoke to Montrose-born Dr Sam Humphrey on Coaching Stories.

Founder of leadership company Grit Ltd, Dr Sam asks guests to share their coaching successes and disappointments.

She reveals that her dad’s company built the current Dundee Rep theatre, which helped secure her chat with Cox.

In the interview, Cox says he wanted to be an actor from when he was three years old.

He said: “The first thing that happened to me was at Hogmanay. I remember, the place was packed, and I would have to go out at one o’clock.

“They would get me up and I’d sing a song.

“What I remember was the focus of the people in the room. The collective consciousness that came into play.

“I was a show-off, so it encouraged me to go into acting.

“I used to go to the cinema all the time. As a kid, I just went to the cinema endlessly.

“We had 21 cinemas in Dundee at one point, and I visited them all. I used to go on my own.”

Cox later revealed that one of his teachers helped him secure a job at the Dundee Rep.

He said: “He was an art teacher and was also my registrar teacher.

“He knew that I was a fish out of water, because St Michael’s Junior Secondary School and I did not see eye to eye.

“It was all about getting to the technical school and being a bricklayer and all that kind of stuff.

“That was not within my providence. It just wasn’t me at all.”

Brian Cox talks childhood and early marriage in podcast

Later in the episode, Cox discusses marrying his first wife, Caroline Burt, when he was 21.

He tells Dr Sam that he thinks it is the only time that he has failed.

Cox said: “It was not easy, and I think that’s where I kind of fell down.

“Everything was in good nick, but I got married when I was very young.

“My mother used to say: ‘Brian, don’t get married too young. Your brother got married when he was 20.’

“I thought: “I’m not really ready for this, getting married.”

Tragedy followed a year after Brian and Caroline welcomed their son, Brian.

Cox said: “We had stillborn twin boys, and that was tough.

“I was down in Brighton doing a play. She rang me and she said: ‘Do you want the good news or the bad news?’

“I said: ‘Well, what’s the good news?’ She said: ‘You’ve had twin boys.’

“I said: ‘What’s the bad news?’

“She said: ‘They didn’t make it.’

“She had a coil fixed, but it wasn’t fixed properly. It was loose and she got pregnant.

“She’d lost a lot of water during her pregnancy because of this leakage. The birth was virtually dry and the two boys didn’t make it.

“I feel very guilty because I didn’t know what to do. I had no experience like that.”

You can listen to Brian Cox’s episode of Coaching Stories on all podcast platforms.

If you have been affected by issues around Stillbirth you can contact Alternatives Dundee on 01382 221 112.