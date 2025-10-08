Dundee’s Brian Cox talks childhood, stillborn tragedy and marrying ‘too young’ on new podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Brian Cox talks childhood, stillborn tragedy and marrying ‘too young’ on new podcast

The actor spoke to Montrose-born writer, Dr Sam Humphrey, on the Coaching Stories podcast.

By Ben MacDonald
Brian Cox discusses childhood and early marriage in podcast
The actor appears in the Coaching Stories podcast. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Brian Cox has opened up on his childhood and marrying “too young” in a recent episode of a coaching podcast.

The Dundee actor, 79, spoke to Montrose-born Dr Sam Humphrey on Coaching Stories.

Founder of leadership company Grit Ltd, Dr Sam asks guests to share their coaching successes and disappointments.

She reveals that her dad’s company built the current Dundee Rep theatre, which helped secure her chat with Cox.

In the interview, Cox says he wanted to be an actor from when he was three years old.

He said: “The first thing that happened to me was at Hogmanay. I remember, the place was packed, and I would have to go out at one o’clock.

“They would get me up and I’d sing a song.

“What I remember was the focus of the people in the room. The collective consciousness that came into play.

“I was a show-off, so it encouraged me to go into acting.

Cox knew he wanted to act when he was a child. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic

“I used to go to the cinema all the time. As a kid, I just went to the cinema endlessly.

“We had 21 cinemas in Dundee at one point, and I visited them all. I used to go on my own.”

Cox later revealed that one of his teachers helped him secure a job at the Dundee Rep.

He said: “He was an art teacher and was also my registrar teacher.

“He knew that I was a fish out of water, because St Michael’s Junior Secondary School and I did not see eye to eye.

“It was all about getting to the technical school and being a bricklayer and all that kind of stuff.

“That was not within my providence. It just wasn’t me at all.”

Brian Cox talks childhood and early marriage in podcast

Later in the episode, Cox discusses marrying his first wife, Caroline Burt, when he was 21.

He tells Dr Sam that he thinks it is the only time that he has failed.

Cox said: “It was not easy, and I think that’s where I kind of fell down.

“Everything was in good nick, but I got married when I was very young.

“My mother used to say: ‘Brian, don’t get married too young. Your brother got married when he was 20.’

“I thought: “I’m not really ready for this, getting married.”

Montrose-born Dr Sam Humphrey, the host of Coaching Stories. Image: Grit Ltd

Tragedy followed a year after Brian and Caroline welcomed their son, Brian.

Cox said: “We had stillborn twin boys, and that was tough.

“I was down in Brighton doing a play. She rang me and she said: ‘Do you want the good news or the bad news?’

“I said: ‘Well, what’s the good news?’ She said: ‘You’ve had twin boys.’

“I said: ‘What’s the bad news?’

“She said: ‘They didn’t make it.’

“She had a coil fixed, but it wasn’t fixed properly. It was loose and she got pregnant.

“She’d lost a lot of water during her pregnancy because of this leakage. The birth was virtually dry and the two boys didn’t make it.

“I feel very guilty because I didn’t know what to do. I had no experience like that.”

You can listen to Brian Cox’s episode of Coaching Stories on all podcast platforms.

If you have been affected by issues around Stillbirth you can contact Alternatives Dundee on 01382 221 112.

Conversation