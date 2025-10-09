Kirkcaldy Wemyss Ware cat sculpture trail announced as purrfect visitor attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy Wemyss Ware cat sculpture trail announced as purrfect visitor attraction

The spectacular art trail involving 12 five foot cats will launch in Kirkcaldy next summer.

By Claire Warrender
Griselda Hill, left, and Elaine Syme of Wemyss Ware Pottery with two of the cat sculptures that will form the Kirkcaldy trail
An ambitious fundraising sculpture trail will provide the purrfect reason to visit Kirkcaldy next summer.

A dozen giant Wemyss Ware cats will go on display around the town, thanks to a project that could rival the 2023 Scotties By The Sea trail in St Andrews.

Standing more than five feet tall, each cat will be uniquely decorated by a local artist.

Two of the Wemyss Ware cats that will feature in the Kirkcaldy sculpture trail
The fibreglass sculptures were designed by Edinburgh-based Andrea Porteous, who has made props for the Outlander series and Superman Returns.

And the first two, painted by none other than Griselda Hill and Elaine Syme from the Wemyss Ware pottery, were unveiled on Wednesday.

Organisers The Kirkcaldy Lottery hope to place 12 between Dysart and Burntisland.

And a Kirkcaldy cat trail app will include treasure hunts and other activities as families hunt for the giant statues.

It’s hoped the initiative will attract visitors from across Scotland and beyond.

Each colourful cat will then be auctioned off in aid of Kirkcaldy projects when the summer trail ends.

Hunt on for artists to decorate sculpture trail cats

Dr Gordon Povey of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, which is managing the initiative, says it will give Kirkcaldy a boost.

“The project will create a buzz in the town,” he said.

“Kids and families love these colourful trails.

Gordon Povey announces the launch of the Kirkcaldy cat sculpture trail. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s a healthy outdoor activity and there will be lots of great photo opportunities that will help promote the town in a positive way.

“We expect the cat trail to attract many visitors to Kirkcaldy which will feed into local businesses too.”

The project has already been months in the planning and the next step is to find local artists to give each kitty its own distinctive look.

It will be a paid commission, with local sponsors also being sought to help cover costs.

Design templates and further details can be requested by emailing info@adamsmithglobalfoundation.com 

Gordon added: “We are keeping everything as local as possible and prioritising the commissioning of local artists for the work to support the local economy.”

Why choose Wemyss Ware?

Wemyss Ware was first produced by the Fife Pottery in Pottery Street, Kirkcaldy, in 1882.

Its iconic shape decorated in different styles became synonymous with the town.

However few original cats survive, and those that do fetch thousands of pounds at auction.

Collectors include King Charles III and Elton John.

Wemyss Ware was revived by the Griselda Hill Pottery in Ceres 40 years ago.

Elaine Syme at work on her Wemyss Ware cat
And Griselda is sponsoring the first two sculpted cats, which she has painted in the traditional Wemyss Ware style.

Gordon added: “We know there are many Wemyss Ware collectors that would like something unique like this.

“And a successful outcome will mean we can go on to even more ambitious projects in the future.”

It’s hoped at least one Wemyss Ware cat will stay on permanent display in Kirkcaldy once the trail ends.

The St Andrews Scotties By The Sea trail auction raised £140,000 for the Dundee Maggie’s Centre.

Conversation