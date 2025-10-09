Kirkcaldy Wemyss Ware cat sculpture trail announced as purrfect visitor attraction

An ambitious fundraising sculpture trail will provide the purrfect reason to visit Kirkcaldy next summer.

A dozen giant Wemyss Ware cats will go on display around the town, thanks to a project that could rival the 2023 Scotties By The Sea trail in St Andrews.

Standing more than five feet tall, each cat will be uniquely decorated by a local artist.

The fibreglass sculptures were designed by Edinburgh-based Andrea Porteous, who has made props for the Outlander series and Superman Returns.

And the first two, painted by none other than Griselda Hill and Elaine Syme from the Wemyss Ware pottery, were unveiled on Wednesday.

Organisers The Kirkcaldy Lottery hope to place 12 between Dysart and Burntisland.

And a Kirkcaldy cat trail app will include treasure hunts and other activities as families hunt for the giant statues.

It’s hoped the initiative will attract visitors from across Scotland and beyond.

Each colourful cat will then be auctioned off in aid of Kirkcaldy projects when the summer trail ends.

Hunt on for artists to decorate sculpture trail cats

Dr Gordon Povey of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, which is managing the initiative, says it will give Kirkcaldy a boost.

“The project will create a buzz in the town,” he said.

“Kids and families love these colourful trails.

“It’s a healthy outdoor activity and there will be lots of great photo opportunities that will help promote the town in a positive way.

“We expect the cat trail to attract many visitors to Kirkcaldy which will feed into local businesses too.”

The project has already been months in the planning and the next step is to find local artists to give each kitty its own distinctive look.

It will be a paid commission, with local sponsors also being sought to help cover costs.

Design templates and further details can be requested by emailing info@adamsmithglobalfoundation.com

Gordon added: “We are keeping everything as local as possible and prioritising the commissioning of local artists for the work to support the local economy.”

Why choose Wemyss Ware?

Wemyss Ware was first produced by the Fife Pottery in Pottery Street, Kirkcaldy, in 1882.

Its iconic shape decorated in different styles became synonymous with the town.

However few original cats survive, and those that do fetch thousands of pounds at auction.

Collectors include King Charles III and Elton John.

Wemyss Ware was revived by the Griselda Hill Pottery in Ceres 40 years ago.

And Griselda is sponsoring the first two sculpted cats, which she has painted in the traditional Wemyss Ware style.

Gordon added: “We know there are many Wemyss Ware collectors that would like something unique like this.

“And a successful outcome will mean we can go on to even more ambitious projects in the future.”

It’s hoped at least one Wemyss Ware cat will stay on permanent display in Kirkcaldy once the trail ends.

The St Andrews Scotties By The Sea trail auction raised £140,000 for the Dundee Maggie’s Centre.