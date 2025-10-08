New Ember bus route to connect Pitlochry and Perth to Glasgow and Inverness

Ember is to launch a new service connecting Perth, Pitlochry and Dunblane to Glasgow and Inverness.

The fully electric bus firm will start operating the new service on October 22, with 12 daily return services from Glasgow to Inverness.

The new E8 route will include stops in Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth and Dunblane.

Three of the daily stops will be non-stop and will not serve any of the stops between Glasgow and Inverness.

According to Ember’s website, adult single tickets from Pitlochry will cost £10.10 to Glasgow, £10.60 to Inverness, and £7.10 to Aviemore.

Pitlochry residents will be able to travel to Broxden Park & Ride near Perth for £4.30.

An adult single from Dunblane to Inverness is priced at £15.70, and Perth to Inverness will cost £13.20.

Ember bus first for Pitlochry

It will be the first time Ember has introduced a stop in Pitlochry, with Dunblane and Perth passengers receiving additional services.

Buses on the operator’s Dundee to Glasgow route already stop at Broxden Park & Ride and Dunblane.

Dunblane is also served by the Edinburgh to Fort William service.

Most E8 services will stop at the following places:

Union Street, Inverness

Aviemore Railway Station

Railway Station On the A9, Dalwhinnie

Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry

Broxden Park & Ride, Perth

Dunblane Police Station

Police Station Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station

The E8 is the sixth route Ember has launched this year.

In July the long-distance bus operator launched a new Dundee to Aberdeen Airport and the Cairngorms route.

Earlier this year it also explained the reasoning behind its fares.