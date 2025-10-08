New Ember bus route to connect Pitlochry and Perth to Glasgow and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Ember bus route to connect Pitlochry and Perth to Glasgow and Inverness

The all-electric bus operator's latest service will launch on October 22.

By Finn Nixon
Ember bus in Dundee.
Ember has launched several Scottish long-distance bus routes in recent months. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Ember is to launch a new service connecting Perth, Pitlochry and Dunblane to Glasgow and Inverness.

The fully electric bus firm will start operating the new service on October 22, with 12 daily return services from Glasgow to Inverness.

The new E8 route will include stops in Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth and Dunblane.

Three of the daily stops will be non-stop and will not serve any of the stops between Glasgow and Inverness.

According to Ember’s website, adult single tickets from Pitlochry will cost £10.10 to Glasgow, £10.60 to Inverness, and £7.10 to Aviemore.

Pitlochry residents will be able to travel to Broxden Park & Ride near Perth for £4.30.

An adult single from Dunblane to Inverness is priced at £15.70, and Perth to Inverness will cost £13.20.

Ember bus first for Pitlochry

It will be the first time Ember has introduced a stop in Pitlochry, with Dunblane and Perth passengers receiving additional services.

Buses on the operator’s Dundee to Glasgow route already stop at Broxden Park & Ride and Dunblane.

Dunblane is also served by the Edinburgh to Fort William service.

Most E8 services will stop at the following places:

  • Union Street, Inverness 
  • Aviemore Railway Station
  • On the A9, Dalwhinnie
  • Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry
  • Broxden Park & Ride, Perth
  • Dunblane Police Station
  • Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station

The E8 is the sixth route Ember has launched this year.

In July the long-distance bus operator launched a new Dundee to Aberdeen Airport and the Cairngorms route.

Earlier this year it also explained the reasoning behind its fares.

Ember has launched several Scottish long-distance bus routes in recent months. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Ember has launched several Scottish long-distance bus routes in recent months. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Conversation