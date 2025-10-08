VIDEO: Casualty flown by helicopter to Ninewells after Crieff emergency

A person has been flown to Ninewells Hospital after an incident in Crieff.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance was called to the Perthshire town on Wednesday morning at around 10am.

It landed just off Broich Road, near Crieff Primary School, and left the area a short time later.

It landed at Ninewells Hospital at 11.32am, according to Flightradar 24.

It comes amid local reports of an emergency presence in the town.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance said: “We received a call at 09:55 to attend an incident in the Crieff area, Perthshire.

“We dispatched an ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was transported via air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment.

