Callander landlord left ‘batting head off a brick wall’ after Stirling Council ‘flooding failure’

The Handy Corner Shop, Trossachs Radio and The Nut Cracker were forced to close due to the flooding.

By Isla Glen
Flooding on Main Street, Callander
The flooding on Main Street. Image: Caroline Steel

Callander businesses have been left with a major clean-up operation after a blocked drain during Storm Amy caused severe flooding.

The Handy Corner Shop, Trossachs Radio and The Nut Cracker on Main Street have been closed since Friday.

A blocked culvert caused water to run down Station Road and submerge the pavement in dirty water.

Stirling Council told The Courier it was last cleared on September 21 as per the fortnightly maintenance schedule and say further works are planned to repair any damage caused.

However, the businesses have been left frustrated and carried out the pavement clean-up themselves on Wednesday as they had “no other option”.

The businesses had to clean up the pavement after the flooding. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

John Gibson, the landlord of the premises, described the situation as “batting his head off a brick wall”.

He told The Courier: “All the flooding came down Station Road as there was a culvert that was not maintained and it’s hit the premises here.

“Stirling Council want nothing to do with it. They’re denying responsibility.

“Bear Scotland are saying it’s Stirling Council.

“It’s like batting your head off a brick wall.

“The shops aren’t open, they’re losing business.”

Flooding has hit Main Street businesses several times

Lorenza Tunstall, who runs the Handy Corner Shop, says it is not the first time she has been impacted by flooding.

She recalls being similarly affected on December 10 2019 and September 20 2023.

“We shut on Friday and here we are on Wednesday,” she said.

“We’ll be open tomorrow hopefully, but we won’t get compensated.”

Trossachs Radio, who have occupied the unit for just over a year, experienced water damage on the floor near the entrance.

Water running down Station Road. Image: Caroline Steel

Councillor Martin Earl, who represents Trossachs and Teith, told The Courier he was “disappointed and annoyed”.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, this is the responsibility of Stirling Council.

“Transport Scotland do have a responsibility because it’s an A road, but the council has been cleaning these pavements for years and years.

“So, when it comes to things like this and they say it’s nothing to do with us, it’s not acceptable because it is.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the blockage of the grille on Station Road was caused by land subsidence.

“Officers have subsequently cleared the site of debris and have investigated with a telescopic camera to confirm the culvert is running clearly.

“Further works are planned to take place to repair any damage caused.”

Transport Scotland confirmed the culvert was the responsibility of Stirling Council.

BEAR Scotland was contacted for comment.

Conversation