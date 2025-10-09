Crieff facing two years of lorry chaos, claim Comrie wind farm campaigners

Campaigners say Crieff residents should brace for hundreds of construction lorries passing through the town every day if a wind farm at Comrie is approved.

The Save Glen Lednock group is warning Methven and Gilmerton can also expect “two years of turmoil” if the Scottish Government agrees to plans for up to 19 turbines on the Invergeldie estate near Comrie.

The campaign group is holding a public meeting in Crieff next week.

The developer, Low Carbon, has held its own consultation events in Comrie.

But the objectors say these have failed to reflect the potential impact on other communities.

Wind farm developer rejects Crieff traffic claims

Save Glen Lednock says all construction traffic would be routed through Methven, Gilmerton and Crieff if the turbines are permitted.

Up to 200 “abnormal loads” could also be routed along Highlandman Loan, Broich Road, Burrell Street and Comrie Road beside MacRosty Park.

And Save Glen Lednock claims the peak month for construction could see 392 heavy goods and large goods vehicles passing through Crieff on a daily basis.

Spokesman Martin Downing said: “That means more danger, noise and air pollution for residents, shoppers and businesses, plus all the dislocation to essential local traffic.

“It’s a horrendous prospect.”

However, Low Carbon has rejected the figures.

A spokesman said: “The Save Glen Lednock group have misinterpreted the traffic volumes within the traffic and transport assessment by including light goods vehicle movements, i.e. cars and vans, in their numbers for lorry and HGV movements.

“The daily peak volume of HGV movements is assessed as peaking at 252, and not a consistent daily movement.

“For the majority of the construction period traffic volumes will be significantly lower.”

The spokesperson said the firm was “committed to ensuring the lowest impact on the local community” in its efforts to provide “clean, cheap and secure energy for decades to come”.

Glen Lednock one of two wind farms planned for area

The Glen Lednock wind farm is part of larger “rewilding” plans by the Invergeldie estate’s new owners Oxygen Conservation.

It will be decided by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, due to its size.

Perth and Kinross Council has formally objected to plans for a wind farm on the neighbouring Drummond Estate.

The Glentarken scheme is being spearheaded by SSE.

A third renewables scheme planned for Fowlis Wester, near Crieff, has also sparked anger locally.

The Save Glen Lednock meeting will be held in the Strathearn Community Campus on October 16 at 7pm.