Crieff facing two years of lorry chaos, claim Comrie wind farm campaigners

The Save Glen Lednock group is holding a public meeting in Crieff to discuss the potential impact of Low Carbon's plans for the Invergeldie estate

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people stanfind next to 'save Glen Lednock, say no to turbines' banner surrounded by mountains
Save Glen Lednock campaigners say the impact of the wind farm on Crieff needs to be considered too. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Campaigners say Crieff residents should brace for hundreds of construction lorries passing through the town every day if a wind farm at Comrie is approved.

The Save Glen Lednock group is warning Methven and Gilmerton can also expect “two years of turmoil” if the Scottish Government agrees to plans for up to 19 turbines on the Invergeldie estate near Comrie.

The campaign group is holding a public meeting in Crieff next week.

The developer, Low Carbon, has held its own consultation events in Comrie.

But the objectors say these have failed to reflect the potential impact on other communities.

Wind farm developer rejects Crieff traffic claims

Save Glen Lednock says all construction traffic would be routed through Methven, Gilmerton and Crieff if the turbines are permitted.

Highlandman Loan road near Crieff with overhanging trees
Tree-lined Highlandman Loan is on the developer’s preferred route for abnormal loads. Image: Save Glen Lednock

Up to 200 “abnormal loads” could also be routed along Highlandman Loan, Broich Road, Burrell Street and Comrie Road beside MacRosty Park.

And Save Glen Lednock claims the peak month for construction could see 392 heavy goods and large goods vehicles passing through Crieff on a daily basis.

Spokesman Martin Downing said: “That means more danger, noise and air pollution for residents, shoppers and businesses, plus all the dislocation to essential local traffic.

“It’s a horrendous prospect.”

Martin Downing
Martin Downing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, Low Carbon has rejected the figures.

A spokesman said: “The Save Glen Lednock group have misinterpreted the traffic volumes within the traffic and transport assessment by including light goods vehicle movements, i.e. cars and vans, in their numbers for lorry and HGV movements.

“The daily peak volume of HGV movements is assessed as peaking at 252, and not a consistent daily movement.

“For the majority of the construction period traffic volumes will be significantly lower.”

Cyclist on narrow single track road with mountains on either side
The existing road through Glen Lednock. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The spokesperson said the firm was “committed to ensuring the lowest impact on the local community” in its efforts to provide “clean, cheap and secure energy for decades to come”.

Glen Lednock one of two wind farms planned for area

The Glen Lednock wind farm is part of larger “rewilding” plans by the Invergeldie estate’s new owners Oxygen Conservation.

It will be decided by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, due to its size.

Perth and Kinross Council has formally objected to plans for a wind farm on the neighbouring Drummond Estate.

Map showing locations of Glen Lednock and Glentarken windfarms side by side
The Scottish Government will decide on separate applications for Glentarken and Glen Lednock.

The Glentarken scheme is being spearheaded by SSE.

A third renewables scheme planned for Fowlis Wester, near Crieff, has also sparked anger locally.

The Save Glen Lednock meeting will be held in the Strathearn Community Campus on October 16 at 7pm.

