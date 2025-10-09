Loch Leven car park barrier bid to tackle motorhomes, bonfires and human waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Leven car park barrier bid to tackle motorhomes, bonfires and human waste

Loch Leven Nature Reserve bosses hope a two-metre-tall barrier will deter dirty campers at its Burleigh Sands car park

By Morag Lindsay
Sunrise at Loch Leven from Burleigh Sands
A car park barrier will be erected to protect Burleigh Sands. Image: Shutterstock

A barrier will be installed at a popular Kinross-shire beauty spot to try to stop dirty campers setting fires, littering and dumping human waste.

Loch Leven National Nature Reserve bosses say the Burleigh Sands car park has come under siege in the last two years.

NatureScot, which manages the reserve, says staff have faced “aggression and confrontation” when they try to reason with campers.

The car park is often so busy with motorhomes and campervans that there’s little space for other visitors.

And the disruption is turning locals away.

Car park entrance with sign pointing to Burleigh sands and cars parked in spaces
The entrance to the Burleigh Sands car park. Image: Google Maps

Now councillors have given NatureScot permission to erect a barrier at the entrance to the Burleigh Sands car park.

It’s hoped placing restrictions on who can park there will open up the 30 spaces for dog walkers and day trippers again.

800 motorhomes a year using Burleigh Sands car park

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved the 2.1m tall and 6m wide barrier on Wednesday.

A report prepared for councillors said: “Most of the camping is beyond the accepted definition of wild camping – large tents and marquees, staying multiple nights and arriving by vehicles.

“Overnight stays by campervans have also increased in 2024, over 800 motorhomes were recorded using the car park.

“There are high levels of use most nights during the summer months (not just at weekends) occupying most of the car park.

“Many of the motorhomes stay multiple nights and many have no on-board toilet facilities.”

Sun rising over Loch Leven from Burleigh sands
Burleigh Sands. Image: Shutterstock

Councillors were told this has led to:

• High levels of human waste, including disposal of chemical waste

• Litter and overflowing bins

• Motorhomes and campervans limiting space for other recreational users

• Disturbance to wildlife and other visitors

• Branches and bark being used for fires and damage to ground vegetation

• Local people’s reluctance to visit

• Aggression and confrontation for NatureScot staff.

Barrier ‘won’t tackle root causes’

Milnathort and Orwell Community Council objected to the application.

The group said the barrier would not tackle the root cause of the irresponsible behaviour.

And it suggested it would lead to new safety concerns if vehicles that can no longer access the car park are parked on approach roads to the site.

However, the committee unanimously supported the NatureScot plans.

And councillors said the issues at Burleigh Sands and elsewhere in Perth and Kinross highlighted the limited powers available to authorities and landowners as part of Scotland’s access laws.

Conversation