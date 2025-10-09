Loch Leven car park barrier bid to tackle motorhomes, bonfires and human waste

A barrier will be installed at a popular Kinross-shire beauty spot to try to stop dirty campers setting fires, littering and dumping human waste.

Loch Leven National Nature Reserve bosses say the Burleigh Sands car park has come under siege in the last two years.

NatureScot, which manages the reserve, says staff have faced “aggression and confrontation” when they try to reason with campers.

The car park is often so busy with motorhomes and campervans that there’s little space for other visitors.

And the disruption is turning locals away.

Now councillors have given NatureScot permission to erect a barrier at the entrance to the Burleigh Sands car park.

It’s hoped placing restrictions on who can park there will open up the 30 spaces for dog walkers and day trippers again.

800 motorhomes a year using Burleigh Sands car park

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved the 2.1m tall and 6m wide barrier on Wednesday.

A report prepared for councillors said: “Most of the camping is beyond the accepted definition of wild camping – large tents and marquees, staying multiple nights and arriving by vehicles.

“Overnight stays by campervans have also increased in 2024, over 800 motorhomes were recorded using the car park.

“There are high levels of use most nights during the summer months (not just at weekends) occupying most of the car park.

“Many of the motorhomes stay multiple nights and many have no on-board toilet facilities.”

Councillors were told this has led to:

• High levels of human waste, including disposal of chemical waste

• Litter and overflowing bins

• Motorhomes and campervans limiting space for other recreational users

• Disturbance to wildlife and other visitors

• Branches and bark being used for fires and damage to ground vegetation

• Local people’s reluctance to visit

• Aggression and confrontation for NatureScot staff.

Barrier ‘won’t tackle root causes’

Milnathort and Orwell Community Council objected to the application.

The group said the barrier would not tackle the root cause of the irresponsible behaviour.

And it suggested it would lead to new safety concerns if vehicles that can no longer access the car park are parked on approach roads to the site.

However, the committee unanimously supported the NatureScot plans.

And councillors said the issues at Burleigh Sands and elsewhere in Perth and Kinross highlighted the limited powers available to authorities and landowners as part of Scotland’s access laws.