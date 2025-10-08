Angus Planning Ahead: Former school conversion and Arbroath affordable homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Former school conversion and Arbroath affordable homes

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes objections to plans for a 95-acre solar farm.

By Ben MacDonald
Former St Thomas RC school in Seaton Road, Arbroath.
Plans to build new homes at a former primary school have been submitted. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Plans to build 35 affordable homes at the site of a former Arbroath primary school have been submitted.

The demolition of St Thomas RC school in Seaton Road took place in June, five years after the primary closed.

Pupils moved to the £14 million Abbey View campus shared with Hayshead Primary School.

As the new campus opened, St Thomas was used for storage.

Now, plans have been submitted to build homes on the site.

These include one two-bed and three one-bed cottages for people in need of wheelchair access.

There are also plans for 20 one-bed flats as well as a variety of two, three and four-bed cottages.

Four new homes in rural spot north of Arbroath

Plans have been submitted to build three new homes in a rural spot north of Arbroath.

There are also hopes to convert an outbuilding into a house.

Four homes could be built in the East Newton area. Image: Google Street View

Two of the new homes would be two storeys high and contain four bedrooms. The third new house will have two bedrooms.

The homes would sit close to the B-listed Cairnton Farmhouse in the East Newton area.

32 affordable homes may be built in town

Plans to build 32 affordable housing units in Arbroath with associated landscaping and parking have been submitted.

The site, on Newton Crescent, has become available after the demolition of existing housing blocks.

A section of Newton Crescent may be redeveloped into affordable homes. Image: Google Street View

This proposal includes a mix of house types including cottage flats, detached and semi-detached bungalows and semi-detached and terraced homes.

Six of the homes would cater to those needing wheelchair access.

There are no parking spaces proposed. However, a supporting document claims that most of the homes will have enough room for cars to park.

There are also hopes to extend the current green space along Arbirlot Road with a separate park area.

Residents hit out at solar farm proposal

Dozens of Angus residents have objected to plans for a 95-acre solar farm near Arbroath.

If approved, Bonnyknox would be located on farmland at Fallaws Farm just west of Arbirlot.

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) says its solar farm could generate enough solar energy to power approximately 15,000 homes.

These include relocating some of the panels away from southern fields to reduce visual impact and creating six passing places on nearby roads.

The proposal includes plans for substation buildings, access tracks, security measures, related works, and landscape and biodiversity “enhancements”.

RES revealed the Bonnyknox solar farm plan at an Arbroath event in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Concerns have since been raised about the environmental impacts of the solar farm.

John Simpson Senior from Arbirlot, argued it would have a “significant, potentially damaging and irreversible impact on the free movement of local wildlife.

“The surrounding area is known to support a variety of species native and migrating birds including bats, some of which may be and are sensitive to changes due to disruption in their usual habitat.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Angus applications

Former Arbroath school conversion

East Newton homes

Newton crescent affordable housing

Bonnyknox solar farm

