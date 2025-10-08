Angus Planning Ahead: Former school conversion and Arbroath affordable homes

Plans to build 35 affordable homes at the site of a former Arbroath primary school have been submitted.

The demolition of St Thomas RC school in Seaton Road took place in June, five years after the primary closed.

Pupils moved to the £14 million Abbey View campus shared with Hayshead Primary School.

As the new campus opened, St Thomas was used for storage.

Now, plans have been submitted to build homes on the site.

These include one two-bed and three one-bed cottages for people in need of wheelchair access.

There are also plans for 20 one-bed flats as well as a variety of two, three and four-bed cottages.

Four new homes in rural spot north of Arbroath

Plans have been submitted to build three new homes in a rural spot north of Arbroath.

There are also hopes to convert an outbuilding into a house.

Two of the new homes would be two storeys high and contain four bedrooms. The third new house will have two bedrooms.

The homes would sit close to the B-listed Cairnton Farmhouse in the East Newton area.

32 affordable homes may be built in town

Plans to build 32 affordable housing units in Arbroath with associated landscaping and parking have been submitted.

The site, on Newton Crescent, has become available after the demolition of existing housing blocks.

This proposal includes a mix of house types including cottage flats, detached and semi-detached bungalows and semi-detached and terraced homes.

Six of the homes would cater to those needing wheelchair access.

There are no parking spaces proposed. However, a supporting document claims that most of the homes will have enough room for cars to park.

There are also hopes to extend the current green space along Arbirlot Road with a separate park area.

Residents hit out at solar farm proposal

Dozens of Angus residents have objected to plans for a 95-acre solar farm near Arbroath.

If approved, Bonnyknox would be located on farmland at Fallaws Farm just west of Arbirlot.

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) says its solar farm could generate enough solar energy to power approximately 15,000 homes.

These include relocating some of the panels away from southern fields to reduce visual impact and creating six passing places on nearby roads.

The proposal includes plans for substation buildings, access tracks, security measures, related works, and landscape and biodiversity “enhancements”.

Concerns have since been raised about the environmental impacts of the solar farm.

John Simpson Senior from Arbirlot, argued it would have a “significant, potentially damaging and irreversible impact on the free movement of local wildlife.

“The surrounding area is known to support a variety of species native and migrating birds including bats, some of which may be and are sensitive to changes due to disruption in their usual habitat.”

