Dundee community leaders call for end to ‘divisive’ protests ahead of fourth demonstration

Community leaders are calling for a halt to Dundee anti-immigration protests, which they claim are causing ‘fear, panic and alarm’.

Protesters and counter-protesters are being urged to ‘reconsider their actions’ ahead of a fourth ‘peaceful protest’ at the Swannie Ponds and Alloway Terrace this Saturday.

Several ‘patriots’ have gathered in Stobswell every weekend, demanding ‘safety’ from ‘illegal immigrants’, claiming “undocumented working and fighting-age men are getting dumped in our local community”.

They have been met by counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism Tayside, who claim “the far right are targeting refugees” and that “the rhetoric now being spread is outrageous and based on misinformation and fear-mongering”.

One protest resulted in two men being charged. Another saw eggs being launched in a tense standoff.

As many as 50 police officers had been drafted from across the region, including from Fife, to keep the rival protesters apart.

Locals call for halt to anti-immigration protests

Stobswell Forum chairperson Colin Clement told The Courier: “We understand everyone has a right to protest and express their views.

“However, we fear that these demonstrations are causing fear, anxiety and alarm in Stobswell.

“We would ask everyone involved, on both sides, to reconsider their actions.”

Colin added: “Until now, Stobswell has been a community that has embraced people from all walks of life and cultures.

“Many people are now saying they are becoming anxious and even afraid about what is happening.

“Their concerns are that if allowed to continue, this could escalate into something much bigger, having a really detrimental impact on our community.”

‘Obscene chants’ bring ‘division’ to Stobswell

He said: “Many people of all cultures regularly come to and pass through Stobswell and we are concerned about the divisive effect these demonstrations could have on our community.

“We have our issues here, but many people are working hard to build a good community here, and we don’t want anything to spoil that.

“Obscene chants and threatening behaviour at the protests and personally identifying people online, which may cause them to be a target of anti-social actions, does nothing but bring division and threaten the fabric of our community.”

He continued: “The Forum will continue to focus on taking positive actions that will counter the scenes we have witnessed, aiming to create respectful spaces for better understanding and engagement.”