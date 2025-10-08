Dundee community leaders call for end to ‘divisive’ protests ahead of fourth demonstration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee community leaders call for end to ‘divisive’ protests ahead of fourth demonstration

Protesters and counter-protesters are being urged to 'reconsider' the gatherings, which locals say are causing 'fear, panic and alarm'.

Anti-immigration protesters and counter protesters in the Stobswell area of Dundee.
Anti-immigration protesters and counter protesters in the Stobswell area of Dundee.
By Lindsey Hamilton

Community leaders are calling for a halt to Dundee anti-immigration protests, which they claim are causing ‘fear, panic and alarm’.

Protesters and counter-protesters are being urged to ‘reconsider their actions’ ahead of a fourth ‘peaceful protest’ at the Swannie Ponds and Alloway Terrace this Saturday.

Several ‘patriots’ have gathered in Stobswell every weekend, demanding ‘safety’ from ‘illegal immigrants’, claiming “undocumented working and fighting-age men are getting dumped in our local community”.

Eggs were thrown at a recent anti-immigration protest in Dundee.

They have been met by counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism Tayside, who claim “the far right are targeting refugees” and that “the rhetoric now being spread is outrageous and based on misinformation and fear-mongering”.

One protest resulted in two men being charged. Another saw eggs being launched in a tense standoff.

As many as 50 police officers had been drafted from across the region, including from Fife, to keep the rival protesters apart.

Locals call for halt to anti-immigration protests

Stobswell Forum chairperson Colin Clement told The Courier: “We understand everyone has a right to protest and express their views.

“However, we fear that these demonstrations are causing fear, anxiety and alarm in Stobswell.

“We would ask everyone involved, on both sides, to reconsider their actions.”

Anti-immigration protesters in Stobsmuir Park.

Colin added: “Until now, Stobswell has been a community that has embraced people from all walks of life and cultures.

“Many people are now saying they are becoming anxious and even afraid about what is happening.

“Their concerns are that if allowed to continue, this could escalate into something much bigger, having a really detrimental impact on our community.”

‘Obscene chants’ bring ‘division’ to Stobswell

He said: “Many people of all cultures regularly come to and pass through Stobswell and we are concerned about the divisive effect these demonstrations could have on our community.

“We have our issues here, but many people are working hard to build a good community here, and we don’t want anything to spoil that.

“Obscene chants and threatening behaviour at the protests and personally identifying people online, which may cause them to be a target of anti-social actions, does nothing but bring division and threaten the fabric of our community.”

He continued: “The Forum will continue to focus on taking positive actions that will counter the scenes we have witnessed, aiming to create respectful spaces for better understanding and engagement.”

