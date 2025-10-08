Justin Bieber stops off at Stirling cinema after tour of Tayside and Fife

A Stirling cinema welcomed Canadian pop star Justin Bieber through its doors.

The 31-year-old visited Vue Stirling on Forthside Way on Friday evening.

A local Vue source revealed he saw a screening of ‘One Battle After Another’, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

The source said: “The team at Vue Stirling were very excited that Justin Bieber paid a visit on Friday night.

“We hope Justin enjoyed the big screen experience with us and will pop by again if he’s ever nearby.”

Justin Bieber tours Tayside and Fife

Bieber visited several other venues across Tayside and Fife after landing at Dundee Airport on Thursday.

He stayed at Gleneagles Hotel and posted pictures of himself playing golf on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

The singer also played at St Andrews Links while celebrities and some of the world’s leading professional golfers competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last weekend.

Bieber has even released a new music video for his song Bad Honey, which was filmed during a visit to the Abandon Ship in Dundee on Saturday.