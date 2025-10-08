Justin Bieber stops off at Stirling cinema after tour of Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Justin Bieber stops off at Stirling cinema after tour of Tayside and Fife

The Canadian pop star visited Vue Stirling on Friday evening.

By Finn Nixon
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber went to Vue Stirling during a recent visit to Tayside and Fife. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram

A Stirling cinema welcomed Canadian pop star Justin Bieber through its doors.

The 31-year-old visited Vue Stirling on Forthside Way on Friday evening.

A local Vue source revealed he saw a screening of ‘One Battle After Another’, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

Vue Stirling
Vue Stirling is on Forthside Way, Stirling. Image: Google Maps

The source said: “The team at Vue Stirling were very excited that Justin Bieber paid a visit on Friday night.

“We hope Justin enjoyed the big screen experience with us and will pop by again if he’s ever nearby.”

Justin Bieber tours Tayside and Fife

Bieber visited several other venues across Tayside and Fife after landing at Dundee Airport on Thursday.

He stayed at Gleneagles Hotel and posted pictures of himself playing golf on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

The singer also played at St Andrews Links while celebrities and some of the world’s leading professional golfers competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last weekend.

Bieber has even released a new music video for his song Bad Honey, which was filmed during a visit to the Abandon Ship in Dundee on Saturday.

More from News

Anti-immigration protesters and counter protesters in the Stobswell area of Dundee.
Dundee community leaders call for end to 'divisive' protests ahead of fourth demonstration
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Unwanted window displays
Bonnyknox solar farm would be located on farmland near Abirlot
Dozens object to proposals for 95-acre Angus solar farm
Rachel Knight met Justin Bieber in Dundee on Saturday
Justin Bieber superfan's dreams come true after meeting singer in Dundee
McGinlay Terrace, Lochore
Neighbour-from-hell caused havoc for months in Fife street
Sandy Morton in front of lorry
Why owner of Perthshire haulage firm has no plans to retire at 81
Police executed a drugs warrant on Henryson Road in Dunfermline. Image: Laura Walker
Two people arrested after drugs warrant executed in Dunfermline
Emergency services at a multi in Lochee's Adamson Court, Dundee.
Major emergency mission at Dundee multi as five workers taken unwell
Fife £40 million debate The Courier
Debate: How should Fife spend £40 million cash windfall?
5
Brian Cox discusses childhood and early marriage in podcast
Dundee's Brian Cox talks childhood, stillborn tragedy and marrying 'too young' on new podcast

Conversation