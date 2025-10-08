Major emergency mission at Dundee multi as five workers taken unwell

Five people have taken unwell while working at a Dundee multi.

Emergency services, including fire, police and ambulance crews, descended on Adamson Court in Lochee.

They arrived at the high-rise building just before 12.30pm.

Those affected were treated at the scene by paramedics.

It is not known what caused them to become unwell or what their symptoms were.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from Police Scotland asking us to assist them with an incident at Adamson Court at Lochee.

“We sent four appliances who remain at the scene.”

Eyewitness describes scene at Lochee’s Adamson Court

An eyewitness told The Courier: “There is a huge amount of fire, police and ambulance personnel here.

“They seem to be dealing with an incident on the top floor of Adamson Court.

“I was watching out my window as more and more emergency vehicles kept arriving.

“No one seems to know what is going on.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at a block of flats on Adamson Court, Dundee, following a report of five people taking unwell while working in a common area around 12.35pm on Wednesday.

“They were checked at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.28pm to attend an incident at Adamsons Court, Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulances and three special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.”