Replanting of 864 illegally removed Stirling trees expected to begin this winter

A long-running row over the replanting of more than 800 trees at a former Stirling caravan park may finally be resolved by next summer.

Scottish Forestry said it expects planting to begin this winter.

The Scottish Government agency issued a restocking order three and a half years ago after 864 trees were either removed illegally or damaged at the former caravan park on Cornton Road.

The landowner was told to replant the trees by March 31, 2024, or face a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.

However, as The Courier reported in May this year, the landowner, Beechtree Wright Ltd, sold the site to James Stewart from Carlisle in February 2024, thereby avoiding fulfilment of the restocking order.

After struggling to make contact with Mr Stewart, Scottish Forestry eventually issued a new restocking order on August 6, 2025, extending the replanting deadline to June 30, next year.

Mr Stewart had until October 1 to submit an appeal, but has not done so.

Scottish Forestry told The Courier it is liaising with the landowner’s representatives and said “some adjustments” may be made to the restocking requirements.

However, the agency confirmed the number of trees to be planted will not change.

It said it is also taking steps to ensure the land cannot be sold on again in order to evade the restocking order.

Planting expected to start over winter

A Scottish Forestry spokesperson said: “We successfully made contact with the new owner earlier this year and subsequently served an updated restocking direction.

“When this was served there was a window of time during which the new owners could appeal.

“That window has now closed with no appeal being submitted.

“Scottish Forestry is currently in dialogue with representatives acting for the new owner and we may agree some adjustments to the detail of the restocking.

“However the total area to be restocked, and the total number of trees to be planted, will remain as before.

“In addition, and to safeguard the future of this site, we are also going to register the restocking direction against the land title and in due course this will be visible online via the Registers of Scotland website.

“This will ensure that any future owner is aware of the restocking direction and would also make it visible in consideration of any future planning application.

“Tree planting is most successful over the winter months and this is when we would expect to see action on the ground.

“We are optimistic for a positive outcome on this case with all tree planting being completed by the 30th June 2026 deadline.”

