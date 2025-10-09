Replanting of 864 illegally removed Stirling trees expected to begin this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Replanting of 864 illegally removed Stirling trees expected to begin this winter

The land's previous owner sold it on without complying with a legal tree restocking order.

By Alex Watson
The Courier saw firewood for sale at the site of the former Cornton caravan park on a recent visit. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The Courier saw firewood for sale at the site of the former Cornton caravan park on a recent visit. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A long-running row over the replanting of more than 800 trees at a former Stirling caravan park may finally be resolved by next summer.

Scottish Forestry said it expects planting to begin this winter.

The Scottish Government agency issued a restocking order three and a half years ago after 864 trees were either removed illegally or damaged at the former caravan park on Cornton Road.

The landowner was told to replant the trees by March 31, 2024, or face a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.

However, as The Courier reported in May this year, the landowner, Beechtree Wright Ltd, sold the site to James Stewart from Carlisle in February 2024, thereby avoiding fulfilment of the restocking order.

After struggling to make contact with Mr Stewart, Scottish Forestry eventually issued a new restocking order on August 6, 2025, extending the replanting deadline to June 30, next year.

Mr Stewart had until October 1 to submit an appeal, but has not done so.

The law states that it is an offence to ignore an official tree restocking order without reasonable reason. Image: Supplied

Scottish Forestry told The Courier it is liaising with the landowner’s representatives and said “some adjustments” may be made to the restocking requirements.

However, the agency confirmed the number of trees to be planted will not change.

It said it is also taking steps to ensure the land cannot be sold on again in order to evade the restocking order.

Planting expected to start over winter

A Scottish Forestry spokesperson said: “We successfully made contact with the new owner earlier this year and subsequently served an updated restocking direction.

“When this was served there was a window of time during which the new owners could appeal.

“That window has now closed with no appeal being submitted.

“Scottish Forestry is currently in dialogue with representatives acting for the new owner and we may agree some adjustments to the detail of the restocking.

“However the total area to be restocked, and the total number of trees to be planted, will remain as before.

An eyewitness told The Courier some of the illegally felled trees were chainsawed and sold for firewood. Image: Supplied

“In addition, and to safeguard the future of this site, we are also going to register the restocking direction against the land title and in due course this will be visible online via the Registers of Scotland website.

“This will ensure that any future owner is aware of the restocking direction and would also make it visible in consideration of any future planning application.

“Tree planting is most successful over the winter months and this is when we would expect to see action on the ground.

“We are optimistic for a positive outcome on this case with all tree planting being completed by the 30th June 2026 deadline.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Multis biter and care worker jailed
Gordon Telford
Pickup driver admits causing death of woman, 93, in Broughty Ferry tragedy
Staff inside the newly refurbished McDonald's at Camperdown.
Dundee's Camperdown McDonald's reopens after six-week upgrade
Police tape off Hilltown Community Centre in Dundee.
Man, 55, dies days after being found at stairs next to Dundee community centre
Five people are reported to have taken unwell while working at Adamson Court. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Dundee multi emergency was sparked by 'potential hazmat incident'
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at Hawkhill, Dundee.
Flats evacuated and pubs shut in Dundee city centre due to 'major incident'
5
The scene in House of Guinness featuring Pfaudler Balfour.
Shock as historic Fife firm featured in new Netflix hit House of Guinness
Cancer Research UK shop on Scott Street, Perth.
Perth Cancer Research shop to close
Rosyth Ferry
SNP government told to 'pull finger out' over Rosyth-Europe ferry
3
Linda McDonald has slammed Scotland's 'broken' parole system. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee murderer should be refused 'third chance to kill' says Robbie McIntosh survivor
2

Conversation