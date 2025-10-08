Two people arrested after drugs warrant executed in Dunfermline

A 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out in Dunfermline.

Police descended on Henryson Road at around 10.15am on Wednesday.

Drugs were then recovered from a property on the street in the Touch area of the city.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Wednesday, officers acting under warrant attended an address in the Henryson Road area of Dunfermline.

“A quantity of drugs was recovered within.

“A 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.

“Members of the public are asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 with any information or concerns they have in their communities.”