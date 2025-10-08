Two people arrested after drugs warrant executed in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two people arrested after drugs warrant executed in Dunfermline

Police descended on Henryson Road on Wednesday morning.

By Finn Nixon
Police executed a drugs warrant on Henryson Road in Dunfermline. Image: Laura Walker
Police executed a drugs warrant on Henryson Road in Dunfermline. Image: Laura Walker

A 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out in Dunfermline.

Police descended on Henryson Road at around 10.15am on Wednesday.

Drugs were then recovered from a property on the street in the Touch area of the city.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Wednesday, officers acting under warrant attended an address in the Henryson Road area of Dunfermline.

“A quantity of drugs was recovered within.

“A 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.

“Members of the public are asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 with any information or concerns they have in their communities.”

More from News

Former St Thomas RC school in Seaton Road, Arbroath.
Angus Planning Ahead: Former school conversion and Arbroath affordable homes
Anti-immigration protesters and counter protesters in the Stobswell area of Dundee.
Dundee community leaders call for end to 'divisive' protests ahead of fourth demonstration
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Unwanted window displays
Bonnyknox solar farm would be located on farmland near Abirlot
Dozens object to proposals for 95-acre Angus solar farm
Rachel Knight met Justin Bieber in Dundee on Saturday
Justin Bieber superfan's dreams come true after meeting singer in Dundee
McGinlay Terrace, Lochore
Neighbour-from-hell caused havoc for months in Fife street
Sandy Morton in front of lorry
Why owner of Perthshire haulage firm has no plans to retire at 81
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber stops off at Stirling cinema after tour of Tayside and Fife
Emergency services at a multi in Lochee's Adamson Court, Dundee.
Major emergency mission at Dundee multi as five workers taken unwell
Fife £40 million debate The Courier
Debate: How should Fife spend £40 million cash windfall?
5