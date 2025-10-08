Justin Bieber superfan’s dreams come true after meeting singer in Dundee

A Justin Bieber superfan from Dundee is still in disbelief after meeting her hero in her home city.

Rachel Knight finally got the chance to spend time with the Canadian superstar, having been a dedicated ‘Belieber’ since the age of 12.

The singer sent fans into a frenzy last week after he was filmed arriving at Dundee Airport.

Bieber’s surprise tour of Tayside and Fife saw him play golf at Gleneagles and enjoy the local hospitality in St Andrews.

And his visit included a Saturday night trip at Abandon Ship, where hairdresser Rachel’s childhood dream came true.

“I was in my bed at about 8.35pm when I got word that Justin Bieber was meant to be at Bird & Bear.” Rachel told The Courier.

“I had just gotten my daughter to sleep and my partner was on a night out, so I couldn’t leave my daughter.

“My mum said she wasn’t coming round but I said ‘please, you need to come round’.

“I quickly got ready – I had my jammies on – quickly phoned my little cousin and picked her up.

“I just abandoned my car outside Bird & Bear because I saw his cars.”

Rachel and cousin Kennedy Dailly have shared their devotion to the singer – known for hits such as Sorry and What Do You Mean? – and have seen him live multiple times since 2011.

This included a six-hour wait outside the Hydro in Glasgow to reach the front row.

After arriving on Whitehall Crescent, they spoke to two American security guards outside Abandon Ship where Bieber filmed his latest music video.

The security allowed them entry after someone Rachel knew had been in to meet the 31-year-old with her friends.

Justin Bieber superfan meets pop star in Dundee

Rachel, 28, added: “He was honestly just so normal and nice.

“There were eight of us and his team, which was like five or six of them.

“It wasn’t weird or anything, they were just so normal and just chatting.

“He was asking us about our lives, our families, telling us about his little boy and telling us how much he likes it here.

“He was telling us how he was at Gleneagles and had been having a spa day, getting a massage every day and playing golf.”

The fact that the pair managed to get up close and personal with their idol still hasn’t sunk in.

“When I met him I actually couldn’t believe it,” Rachel added.

“I was trying to act normal but me and Kennedy just couldn’t believe it.

“We had wanted to meet him since we were so young.

“We keep phoning each other every day thinking ‘surely that never happened?’ but it did. I still don’t believe it.”