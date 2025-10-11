LUCY SCARLETT: Has the new £36m leisure centre in Blairgowrie been worth the wait?

What do I think of the new multi-million-pound leisure facility in Blairgowrie?

In short, I like it.

The new £36 million facility was both highly anticipated and much needed by the Blairgowrie community and surrounding areas.

Since it opened last month, I’ve been gymming, swimming, playing sport and taking fitness classes weekly to form an informed opinion about it.

So what are my qualifications for writing this review?

I’ve been a regular gym-goer for years and have used many leisure facilities across the region.

The gym

Let’s start with the gym.

Yes, it’s smaller than I expected – and I was initially a bit disappointed.

But once the opening-week rush subsided, I had no issue getting access to the equipment I wanted.

It ticks all the boxes a gym should: treadmills, squat racks, cables, and – most importantly for me – a Smith machine.

At first, I considered keeping my old gym membership and paying separately for swimming and classes, but I’m not made of money.

The Live Active membership is good value, allowing me to book all facilities through one app under a single subscription.

My sister and I share the adult joint membership, which costs £66.30 a month for two people.

The pool

Let’s dive in.

I’m a nostalgic person and not a big fan of change.

I learned to swim in the old reccie and have fond memories of that pool, so I’ll be sad to see it demolished.

However, an upgrade was long overdue.

The changing facilities are a vast improvement – no more wet shower curtains sticking to you while you try to get dressed.

And the pool itself, despite its many leaks before opening, is bigger, better and maybe even wetter?

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, and the addition of spectator benches makes it ideal for hosting events.

When I swim in the mornings, I usually have a lane to myself or share with just one other person.

The classes

I’ll be honest – I’ve only tried the pilates classes so far, but there’s an impressive range to choose from.

Virtual dance, metafit, barbell pump, spin, sprint, aerobics, body balance, body pump, body attack, Pilates, gentle yoga, virtual rpm, aquafit and body combat.

You can forgive me for not trying them all.

Despite being a regular gym-goer, I hadn’t jumped on the pilates bandwagon – until now.

I initially joined a class just so I could write this review, but it’s become a firm part of my weekly routine.

The instructors are excellent, and the movements can be modified for all levels of fitness and mobility.

If I had one complaint, it would be that too many people agree with me – the classes are always fully booked.

Even daytime sessions fill up quickly.

Members can book classes through the app up to three weeks in advance, or join a waitlist if a class is full.

The astro turf

As a member of Blairgowrie Hockey Club, the new astro was the feature I was most excited about.

Our club hadn’t been able to host a home game in Blairgowrie for around 15 years.

It was a special moment to finally welcome a visiting team onto our own pitch – even if we did lose.

We previously trained in Coupar Angus, which was both slippery and far smaller than a proper hockey pitch.

Since moving to the new astro, the club has seen an influx of new players turning up to train.

The downside? It’s more expensive to hire than our old Dundee pitch, so we’ve had to host fundraisers to cover costs.

Still, it’s a much-needed and long-overdue resource for local sports clubs and Blairgowrie High School students.

I was still in school myself when the new leisure centre was forecast to be completed.

However, the project was hit by a series of delays and funding setbacks.

Now that it’s open, it clearly represents a major investment in the community and the wider Eastern Perthshire area.