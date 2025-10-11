LUCY SCARLETT: Has the new £36m leisure centre in Blairgowrie been worth the wait?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LUCY SCARLETT: Has the new £36m leisure centre in Blairgowrie been worth the wait?

I've spent the last month using the gym, the pool, the Astro turf, and taking fitness classes to form an opinion.

Reporter Lucy Scarlett outside Live Active Blairgowrie.
The Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett outside Live Active Blairgowrie. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
By Lucy Scarlett

What do I think of the new multi-million-pound leisure facility in Blairgowrie?

In short, I like it.

The new £36 million facility was both highly anticipated and much needed by the Blairgowrie community and surrounding areas.

Since it opened last month, I’ve been gymming, swimming, playing sport and taking fitness classes weekly to form an informed opinion about it.

So what are my qualifications for writing this review?

I’ve been a regular gym-goer for years and have used many leisure facilities across the region.

The gym

Let’s start with the gym.

Yes, it’s smaller than I expected – and I was initially a bit disappointed.

But once the opening-week rush subsided, I had no issue getting access to the equipment I wanted.

Working out in the weights section at Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
The weights section has three benches. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

It ticks all the boxes a gym should: treadmills, squat racks, cables, and – most importantly for me – a Smith machine.

At first, I considered keeping my old gym membership and paying separately for swimming and classes, but I’m not made of money.

The Live Active membership is good value, allowing me to book all facilities through one app under a single subscription.

My sister and I share the adult joint membership, which costs £66.30 a month for two people.

The pool

Let’s dive in.

I’m a nostalgic person and not a big fan of change.

I learned to swim in the old reccie and have fond memories of that pool, so I’ll be sad to see it demolished.

However, an upgrade was long overdue.

The changing facilities are a vast improvement – no more wet shower curtains sticking to you while you try to get dressed.

Squat racks in the gym
There are two squat racks in the gym. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

And the pool itself, despite its many leaks before opening, is bigger, better and maybe even wetter?

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, and the addition of spectator benches makes it ideal for hosting events.

When I swim in the mornings, I usually have a lane to myself or share with just one other person.

The classes

I’ll be honest – I’ve only tried the pilates classes so far, but there’s an impressive range to choose from.

Virtual dance, metafit, barbell pump, spin, sprint, aerobics, body balance, body pump, body attack, Pilates, gentle yoga, virtual rpm, aquafit and body combat.

You can forgive me for not trying them all.

Despite being a regular gym-goer, I hadn’t jumped on the pilates bandwagon – until now.

Lucy at Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
All equipment is supplied with the classes. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

I initially joined a class just so I could write this review, but it’s become a firm part of my weekly routine.

The instructors are excellent, and the movements can be modified for all levels of fitness and mobility.

If I had one complaint, it would be that too many people agree with me – the classes are always fully booked.

Even daytime sessions fill up quickly.

Members can book classes through the app up to three weeks in advance, or join a waitlist if a class is full.

The astro turf

As a member of Blairgowrie Hockey Club, the new astro was the feature I was most excited about.

Our club hadn’t been able to host a home game in Blairgowrie for around 15 years.

It was a special moment to finally welcome a visiting team onto our own pitch – even if we did lose.

We previously trained in Coupar Angus, which was both slippery and far smaller than a proper hockey pitch.

Since moving to the new astro, the club has seen an influx of new players turning up to train.

BHC's first home game in Blairgowrie for 15 years.
BHC’s first home game in Blairgowrie for 15 years. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The downside? It’s more expensive to hire than our old Dundee pitch, so we’ve had to host fundraisers to cover costs.

Still, it’s a much-needed and long-overdue resource for local sports clubs and Blairgowrie High School students.

I was still in school myself when the new leisure centre was forecast to be completed.

However, the project was hit by a series of delays and funding setbacks.

Now that it’s open, it clearly represents a major investment in the community and the wider Eastern Perthshire area.

Conversation