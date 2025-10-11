Gallery: St Andrews West Sands 5k brings runners together for charity and fun

Dozens turned out as the West Sands 5K took place in St Andrews on Sunday.

The event saw runners of all ages and abilities take on the scenic beach course, made famous by Chariots of Fire, with participants racing along the shoreline against a backdrop of rolling waves and golden sand.

The fun, family-friendly race also helped raise funds for local community initiatives.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the activity.