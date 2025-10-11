Gallery: St Andrews West Sands 5k brings runners together for charity and fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: St Andrews West Sands 5k brings runners together for charity and fun

Runners of all ages took on the iconic West Sands 5K in St Andrews, racing along the famous beach in support of local causes.

Female runner in a pink vest and black shorts with race number 134 runs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
A runner wearing a bright pink vest keeps pace along the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
By Mark Asquith & Richie Hancox

Dozens turned out as the West Sands 5K took place in St Andrews on Sunday.

The event saw runners of all ages and abilities take on the scenic beach course, made famous by Chariots of Fire, with participants racing along the shoreline against a backdrop of rolling waves and golden sand.

The fun, family-friendly race also helped raise funds for local community initiatives.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the activity.

Large group of runners at the starting line of the University of St Andrews West Sands 5K, racing along the beach with the town skyline in the background.
Runners set off along the sands as the University of St Andrews Athletics and Cross Country Club’s annual West Sands 5K gets underway.
Group of runners, including participants wearing race numbers 122, 124, 120, and 102, compete on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Runners push through the final stretch along the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Runner James Tilley wearing a blue St Andrews vest and red shorts raises his arms as he finishes first in the West Sands 5K on St Andrews beach.
James Tilley crosses the finish line in first place at the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Runner Thea wearing a purple vest and black shorts finishes first among female competitors during the West Sands 5K on St Andrews beach.
Thea crosses the finish line as the first female runner in the West Sands 5K at St Andrews.
Runner Kai Kerlaff wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts finishes third in the West Sands 5K on St Andrews beach.
Kai Kerlaff sprints across the sand to claim third place in the West Sands 5K at St Andrews.
Male runner wearing a black vest and shorts with race number 105 competes on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
A determined runner strides across the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, pushing towards the finish line.
Runner wearing a University of St Andrews Athletics Club vest and race number 142 runs along the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
George powers along the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, representing the University of St Andrews Athletics Club.
Male podium finishers at the West Sands 5K in St Andrews — James Tilley in first holding flowers, Miles Benyan second, and Kai Kerlaff third, standing on sand marked with podium positions.
The men’s podium at the West Sands 5K in St Andrews — James Tilley first, Miles Benyan second, and Kai Kerlaff third.
Female podium finishers at the West Sands 5K in St Andrews — Thea in first place holding flowers, Jess in second, and Francis in third, standing on sand marked with their positions.
Thea, Jess, and Francis celebrate their podium finishes in the women’s race at the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Male runner wearing a purple sports vest and black shorts runs on the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with the sea in the background.
A runner gives it his all during the University of St Andrews Athletics and Cross Country Club’s West Sands 5K.
Male runner wearing a blue Antrim Coast Half Marathon T-shirt and grey shorts runs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
A runner makes his way along the shoreline during the University of St Andrews West Sands 5K.
Runner named Avalon, wearing a grey top and black shorts, runs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews with the sea in the background.
Avalon powers along the shoreline while taking part in the St Andrews West Sands 5K.
Runner named Ross wearing a blue and yellow vest with red kinesiology tape on his leg runs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Ross keeps his pace steady as he runs along the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Female runner wearing a grey Puma T-shirt and black shorts runs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with the sea and onlookers behind her.
A runner maintains her pace along the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with spectators watching in the background.
Male runner wearing a white “I love BON” T-shirt, black shorts, and headphones runs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
A runner wearing headphones strides across the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Male runner wearing a blue St Andrews vest and grey shorts jogs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
A runner representing St Andrews keeps a steady pace along the shoreline during the West Sands 5K.
Runner from Portobello Running Club leads a group along the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with more participants following behind.
Runners from across Scotland, including Portobello Running Club, take on the sandy stretch of the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
A large group of runners head down the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with the sea and hills visible in the distance.
Runners make their way along the shoreline during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, taking in the famous beach scenery.
Runner wearing a white T-shirt and navy shorts with race number 107 jogs along the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
A smiling runner makes his way along the sands during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Runners Emma, Rhoda, and Fran smile for a photo on the sand before taking part in the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Emma, Rhoda, and Fran pose together on the beach before the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Runner Rhoda wearing a black top, grey patterned leggings, and a hat runs on the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Rhoda keeps a steady pace along the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Runners Austin, Kai, Fergus, and Thomas pose together on the beach after the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with the sea and town in the background.
Austin, Kai, Fergus, and Thomas enjoy a moment on the beach after taking part in the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Corey, Jessica, and Avalon pose for a photo on the beach after the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with the sea in the background.
Corey, Jessica, and Avalon smile together on the beach after taking part in the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Runner Marina Haq wearing sunglasses, a cap and black running gear poses on the beach before taking part in the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Marina Haq smiles for the camera before setting off in the West Sands 5K on the beach at St Andrews.
Runner Kara Nissly wearing glasses and a grey long-sleeve top poses with hands on hips before the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Kara Nissly smiles for the camera before taking part in the West Sands 5K on the beach at St Andrews.
Runner Austin wearing a blue vest and grey shorts with race number 119 competes on the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Austin gives his all during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, sprinting along the iconic beach course.
Runner wearing a dark top and race number 109 competes on the sand during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with others in the background.
Jonah pushes hard along the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews, with fellow runners close behind.
Two runners from the University of St Andrews Athletics Club wearing blue and yellow vests pose together on West Sands beach after the 5K race.
George and Ross from the University of St Andrews Athletics Club smile for the camera after completing the West Sands 5K on Sunday.
Two smiling organisers from the University of St Andrews Athletics Club celebrate on the sand after the West Sands 5K, holding flags and water bottles.
Members of the organising team celebrate on the beach after a successful West Sands 5K event in St Andrews on Sunday morning.

2