Gallery: Stirling William Wallace Running Festival draws hundreds of athletes for tough races

Runners took on stunning trail routes at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, passing iconic landmarks and epic hill views.

Eight-year-old James Ezzi from Auchterarder smiles with “Sir John de Graham” and “Sir William Wallace” in costume at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
By Mark Asquith & Steve MacDougall

Hundreds turned out as the William Wallace Running Festival took place in Stirling on Sunday.

The event saw athletes from across the country tackle a range of trail races, including a 10K, half marathon and full marathon, all set against the dramatic backdrop of the Wallace Monument and the Ochil Hills.

Runners faced a mix of tarmac and off-road terrain, steep climbs and spectacular views, with a strong community spirit and historic setting adding to the atmosphere.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action.

Children and adults take part in a lively warm-up session before the William Wallace Running Festival races in Stirling.
Young runners warm up with parents before the start of the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, led by the event manager on Sunday morning.
Chloe Bond smiles while holding a sword borrowed from “Sir John de Graham” during the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Chloe Bond from Pure Gym shares a laugh after borrowing a sword from “Sir John de Graham” at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Families and children set off together from the start line during the fun run at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Excited runners of all ages take off from the start line during the family fun run at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
A large group of runners set off at the start of the Braveheart 10K at the William Wallace Running Festival, with banners and a sunny landscape in the background.
Runners head off across the grass as the Braveheart 10K gets underway at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
A large group of runners wearing bright outfits begin the Braveheart 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with banners and hills in the background.
Runners set off at the start of the Braveheart 10K race during the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Two runners compete in the William Wallace Running Festival with Stirling Castle towering above the autumn trees in the background.
Stirling Castle provides a stunning backdrop as runners take part in the William Wallace Running Festival.
Runner Louise Pendrich smiling and raising her arms while competing in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Louise Pendrich enjoys the sunshine as she takes part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Emma Davies smiles while competing in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, holding a drink bottle.
Emma Davies takes part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Competitors begin the Braveheart 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, running past the event banners on a sunny morning.
Runners set off at the start of the Braveheart 10K during the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Smiling siblings Lenny, aged five, and Noa, aged three, from Kippen pose together after finishing the Wallace Warriors one-mile run at the William Wallace Running Festival.
Lenny, aged five, and his sister Noa, aged three, from Kippen give a thumbs-up after completing the Wallace Warriors one-mile fun run in Stirling.
Runner Duncan Conry takes part in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with other competitors following behind.
Duncan Conry keeps his pace steady during the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Group of runners taking part in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with autumn trees in the background.
Runners push on through the sunshine during the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runners Louise Pendrich and Bobby Miller compete in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Louise Pendrich (left) and Bobby Miller (right) take on the 10K course during the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Children and adults set off from the start line during the fun run at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with “Sir John de Graham” leading the way.
Runners burst from the start line as the fun run gets underway at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Nick Black from Kirkcaldy kneels beside his daughter Emily, aged four, proudly showing her medal after the fun run at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Nick Black from Kirkcaldy celebrates with his daughter Emily, aged four, after she completed the fun run at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Sophie Robin looks focused while competing in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Sophie Robin shows determination as she powers through the 10K course at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runners Juliano Martins and Katie Dixon take part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, racing across the grassy course.
Juliano Martins (left) and Katie Dixon (right) keep pace during the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Carol-Ann Fraser from Pitreavie AAC in Dunfermline takes part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Carol-Ann Fraser from Pitreavie AAC in Dunfermline competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Young boy James, aged two, runs with his mum Michelle Manson cheering him on during the family fun run at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Two-year-old James races ahead with encouragement from his mum, Michelle Manson, during the family fun run at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Eight-year-old James Ezzi from Auchterarder smiles with “Sir John de Graham” and “Sir William Wallace” in costume at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Competitors in action during the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, running across grassy terrain.
Runners push through the course during the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.

Past The Monument

Runner Graeme Welsh from Carnethy Hill Running Club competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival, with the Wallace Monument in the background.
Graeme Welsh from Carnethy Hill Running Club takes part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Ray Aiken from Keith & District Running Club takes part in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival, with the Wallace Monument in the background.
Ray Aiken from Keith & District Running Club competes in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Paul Donaldson from Cambuslang Harriers competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival, with the Wallace Monument in the background.
Paul Donaldson from Cambuslang Harriers takes part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Rachel Travers from Edinburgh competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival, with the Wallace Monument visible behind her.
Rachel Travers from Edinburgh runs against the scenic backdrop of the Wallace Monument during the 10K at the William Wallace Running Festival.
Runner Michael Devlin from Running Friends Scotland competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument in the background.
Michael Devlin from the Running Friends Scotland club takes on the 10K route at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runners Fraser Bruce and John Dawson take part in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument behind them.
Fraser Bruce (left) and John Dawson (right) push through the 10K course at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Callum McIntosh takes part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument visible behind him.
Callum McIntosh keeps up the pace during the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, set against the historic Wallace Monument.
Runner Liam McCann competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument visible behind him.
Liam McCann runs the 10K course at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument standing tall in the background.
Runners Phillip Ferguson and Al Abbess take part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument in the background.
Phillip Ferguson (left) and Al Abbess (right) run side by side during the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Fraser Downie takes part in the 10K event at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument in the background.
Fraser Downie competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, passing beneath the shadow of the iconic Wallace Monument.
Smiling runner gives a thumbs-up during the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument visible behind him.
A runner gives a thumbs-up while tackling the William Wallace Running Festival course in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument in the background.
Runner Lynn Pringle from Longridge Jog Scotland takes part in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival with the Wallace Monument behind her.
Lynn Pringle from the Longridge Jog Scotland club runs the 10K course at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Runner Raj Burgul competes in the 10K race at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling, with the Wallace Monument visible in the distance.
Raj Burgul takes on the 10K route at the William Wallace Running Festival, with the Wallace Monument providing a spectacular backdrop in Stirling.

