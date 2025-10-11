Gallery: Stirling William Wallace Running Festival draws hundreds of athletes for tough races

Hundreds turned out as the William Wallace Running Festival took place in Stirling on Sunday.

The event saw athletes from across the country tackle a range of trail races, including a 10K, half marathon and full marathon, all set against the dramatic backdrop of the Wallace Monument and the Ochil Hills.

Runners faced a mix of tarmac and off-road terrain, steep climbs and spectacular views, with a strong community spirit and historic setting adding to the atmosphere.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action.

Past The Monument