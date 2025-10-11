News Gallery: Cupar rugby fans pack Duffus Park for Howe of Fife v Dundee clash Howe of Fife hosted Dundee Rugby in a fierce National League Division 2 showdown at Duffus Park. Spectators look on as play unfolds at Duffus Park, where Howe of Fife hosted Dundee Rugby in front of a lively home crowd. By Mark Asquith & Richie Hancox October 11 2025, 6:08pm October 11 2025, 6:08pm Share Gallery: Cupar rugby fans pack Duffus Park for Howe of Fife v Dundee clash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5348580/howe-of-fife-rugby-dundee-cupar/ Copy Link Fans flocked to Division 2 clash between Howe of Fife RFC and Dundee Rugby took place in Cupar on Saturday. Last term these sides were two divisions apart with the Howe in National Three and Dundee in National One, but promotion for Howe and relegation for Dundee last season saw the teams meeting this year. The encounter saw both teams battle for vital league points in front of a vocal crowd at Duffus Park, with Howe of Fife running out the winners after the 80 minutes. Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the action. A Dundee player drives forward with the ball before being brought down by Howe of Fife defenders during Saturday’s Division 2 encounter. Fans Stuart and Sam enjoy the atmosphere at Duffus Park as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee Rugby. Fans Ian, Lauren, and Sonny the dog enjoy the action from the stands as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee. Fans Callum, Andrew, David, Euan, and Leon enjoy the afternoon at Duffus Park as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee. Fans Louise Semple, Kaylan Dewar, and four-year-old Max Dewar enjoy the afternoon at Duffus Park supporting Howe of Fife. Dundee’s youngest fan, seven-week-old George, gets a close-up view of the action with mum Aimy as they cheer on James Mair. Fans Adrian and Jen Allan enjoy a day out at Duffus Park as they support Howe of Fife in their match against Dundee. Tom Macaskill and Ian Kirkhope enjoy the afternoon at Duffus Park as they support Howe of Fife in their clash with Dundee. Fans Steven and Vivian Faichney enjoy the autumn sunshine at Duffus Park as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee. Fans Alister and Hugh enjoy a warm drink in the sunshine as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee at Duffus Park. A Howe of Fife player dives over the line to score a try against Dundee during Saturday’s competitive Division 2 encounter in Cupar. Young fan Raefe Brigden, 13, who plays for Howe of Fife under-14s, shows his support for the senior team at Duffus Park. A Howe of Fife player bravely blocks a Dundee kick with his face before going on to score during the lively clash at Duffus Park. A Dundee player makes a determined tackle as Howe of Fife push forward during their hard-fought Division 2 clash in Cupar. A Howe of Fife player lines up a conversion in front of packed stands at Duffus Park during their Division 2 clash with Dundee.