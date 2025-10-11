Gallery: Cupar rugby fans pack Duffus Park for Howe of Fife v Dundee clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Cupar rugby fans pack Duffus Park for Howe of Fife v Dundee clash

Howe of Fife hosted Dundee Rugby in a fierce National League Division 2 showdown at Duffus Park.

Fans watch from the sidelines as Howe of Fife play Dundee Rugby at Duffus Park, with the main stand full of supporters in the background.
Spectators look on as play unfolds at Duffus Park, where Howe of Fife hosted Dundee Rugby in front of a lively home crowd.
By Mark Asquith & Richie Hancox

Fans flocked to Division 2 clash between Howe of Fife RFC and Dundee Rugby took place in Cupar on Saturday.

Last term these sides were two divisions apart with the Howe in National Three and Dundee in National One, but promotion for Howe and relegation for Dundee last season saw the teams meeting this year.

The encounter saw both teams battle for vital league points in front of a vocal crowd at Duffus Park, with Howe of Fife running out the winners after the 80 minutes.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the action.

Dundee Rugby player carrying the ball is tackled by Howe of Fife players during the Division 2 match at Duffus Park, Cupar.
A Dundee player drives forward with the ball before being brought down by Howe of Fife defenders during Saturday’s Division 2 encounter.
Stuart and Sam smile beside the pitch with drinks in hand while supporting Howe of Fife during their home game against Dundee Rugby.
Fans Stuart and Sam enjoy the atmosphere at Duffus Park as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee Rugby.
Ian, Lauren, and their dog Sonny sit in the stands at Duffus Park, Cupar, watching Howe of Fife play Dundee Rugby.
Fans Ian, Lauren, and Sonny the dog enjoy the action from the stands as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee.
Callum, Andrew, David, Euan, and Leon smile together beside the pitch at Duffus Park, Cupar, while supporting Howe of Fife during their match with Dundee Rugby.
Fans Callum, Andrew, David, Euan, and Leon enjoy the afternoon at Duffus Park as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee.
Louise Semple, Kaylan Dewar, and four-year-old Max Dewar smile beside the pitch while cheering on Howe of Fife against Dundee at Duffus Park.
Fans Louise Semple, Kaylan Dewar, and four-year-old Max Dewar enjoy the afternoon at Duffus Park supporting Howe of Fife.
Seven-week-old George rests in a baby carrier held by mum Aimy while supporting James Mair and Dundee Rugby at Duffus Park.
Dundee’s youngest fan, seven-week-old George, gets a close-up view of the action with mum Aimy as they cheer on James Mair.
Adrian and Jen Allan smile together at Duffus Park, Cupar, while supporting Howe of Fife during their Division 2 rugby game with Dundee.
Fans Adrian and Jen Allan enjoy a day out at Duffus Park as they support Howe of Fife in their match against Dundee.
Tom Macaskill and Ian Kirkhope stand pitchside at Duffus Park, Cupar, smiling as they support Howe of Fife against Dundee Rugby.
Tom Macaskill and Ian Kirkhope enjoy the afternoon at Duffus Park as they support Howe of Fife in their clash with Dundee.
Steven and Vivian Faichney smile together beside the pitch at Duffus Park, Cupar, while supporting Howe of Fife during their match with Dundee Rugby.
Fans Steven and Vivian Faichney enjoy the autumn sunshine at Duffus Park as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee.
Alister and Hugh smile while holding cups of coffee at Duffus Park, Cupar, during the Howe of Fife v Dundee Rugby Division 2 match.
Fans Alister and Hugh enjoy a warm drink in the sunshine as they cheer on Howe of Fife against Dundee at Duffus Park.
Howe of Fife player scores a try while being tackled by a Dundee opponent during the Division 2 rugby match at Duffus Park, Cupar.
A Howe of Fife player dives over the line to score a try against Dundee during Saturday’s competitive Division 2 encounter in Cupar.
Raefe Brigden, 13, a Howe of Fife under-14s player, holds a rugby ball while supporting the senior team at Duffus Park, Cupar.
Young fan Raefe Brigden, 13, who plays for Howe of Fife under-14s, shows his support for the senior team at Duffus Park.
Howe of Fife player blocks a Dundee kick with his face during the Division 2 rugby match at Duffus Park, Cupar.
A Howe of Fife player bravely blocks a Dundee kick with his face before going on to score during the lively clash at Duffus Park.
Dundee Rugby player tackles a Howe of Fife opponent carrying the ball during the Division 2 match at Duffus Park, Cupar.
A Dundee player makes a determined tackle as Howe of Fife push forward during their hard-fought Division 2 clash in Cupar.
Howe of Fife player kicks a conversion as spectators watch from the stands at Duffus Park, Cupar, during the match against Dundee Rugby.
A Howe of Fife player lines up a conversion in front of packed stands at Duffus Park during their Division 2 clash with Dundee.

