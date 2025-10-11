Gallery: Cupar rugby fans pack Duffus Park for Howe of Fife v Dundee clash

Fans flocked to Division 2 clash between Howe of Fife RFC and Dundee Rugby took place in Cupar on Saturday.

Last term these sides were two divisions apart with the Howe in National Three and Dundee in National One, but promotion for Howe and relegation for Dundee last season saw the teams meeting this year.

The encounter saw both teams battle for vital league points in front of a vocal crowd at Duffus Park, with Howe of Fife running out the winners after the 80 minutes.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the action.