Dundee women describe ‘surreal’ night partying with Justin Bieber

Grace, Lauren, and Katie's night out took a surprising turn when Justin Bieber invited them to join him.

By Lucy Scarlett
Justin Bieber and Grace Anderson in Abandon Ship. Image: Grace Anderson
Three Justin Bieber fans have shared details of the ‘surreal’ night they spent partying with the pop star in Dundee.

Grace Anderson, 26, Lauren Soutar, 23, and Katie Anderson, 24, were stunned when a casual night out turned into an unexpected evening with one of the world’s biggest celebrities.

The trio spotted Bieber outside Abandon Ship on Saturday night – completely by chance.

Bieber later released a music video that he filmed at the Whitehall Crescent bar.

“We’d walked past a group of three men outside in the beer garden, but none of us clocked who it was – except one of our friends,” Grace told The Courier.

Katie (left) and Lauren (right) with Bieber. Image: Grace Anderson

“The staff at Abandon Ship told us it was shut, so we went into Bird and Bear next door.

“Some of us went outside, and we saw two of our friends speaking to Justin Bieber while he was going out for a cigarette.

“The next thing we know, he led them through the doors to Abandon Ship because the two bars are connected.

“We were like, ‘oh, our friends have just been taken by Justin Bieber.’

“We phoned our pals, and we could hear Justin in the background saying to bring us in.

“Justin shook all of our hands, asked our names, and we got introduced to his team.

“He asked us the most genuine questions – about what we did for a living and what our hobbies were.”

Lauren added that Bieber came across as “down to earth,” and the group ended up playing cards and drinking games together.

She said they played Ring of Fire, with Bieber telling them to “drink up.”

‘Wholesome night’ partying with Justin Bieber

“They were buying us drinks on their tabs,” Grace said.

“We were all dancing about and taking photos in the photobooth.

“It was probably one of the most wholesome nights – it wasn’t weird at all.

“We spent a few hours with them; they were just really nice and good vibes.

“He said he was really enjoying his time in Scotland, and he loved chatting to the locals here.

“He looked like he was genuinely enjoying himself and was happy to take photos with people.

“It was just such a surreal experience meeting someone like that and them being so nice and asking questions about us.”

The group stayed until closing time before saying goodbye to Bieber and his friends, who went on to another bar.

The Canadian pop star also made an appearance in Stirling the night before, where he attended a screening of ‘One Battle After Another’ at a local cinema.

Conversation