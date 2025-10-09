Boat rescue teams called to River Tay in Perth

Two boat rescue teams were called to an incident at the River Tay in Perth on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident close to Tay Street just before 7am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two boat rescue teams attended the incident.

Police officers were also spotted on Queen’s Bridge, looking at the river below.

The force confirmed they were called to a “concern for a person” who was traced.

Responders left the scene at around 8am.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “I came into Tay Street on my way to work and saw there was a fire engine, a fire officer’s car and a police van parked up.

“Another police car was stopped halfway over the Queen’s Bridge with two officers looking on.

“There was a group of police officers and fire crews on Tay Street, close to the railway bridge.

“Some of the police officers appeared to be holding what looked like rescue lines or equipment.

“Looking down the river, I could see the fire rescue boat at the side of the river, and a police mountain rescue vehicle passed me too.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first called to the incident at 6.59am on Thursday.

“Two boat rescue teams attended, and the stop message came in at 7.32am.

“The last appliance left the scene at 7.55am.”

