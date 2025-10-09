Woman reported missing from Dundee for three days as police ‘keen to make sure she’s safe’

Police are ‘keen to make sure’ that a Dundee woman missing for three days is safe.

45-year-old Louise Mccall was last seen in the Lawton Terrace area at around 1pm on Monday and may have travelled to Aberdeen.

She has been described as 5ft 1in tall, with shoulder-length auburn hair and a fringe, wearing black glasses.

Police said Louise was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a dark-coloured backpack when she was last seen.

Appeal for missing Dundee woman to contact police

Constable Jill Bailey said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace Louise, and we are keen to make sure she is safe.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen her, or has information on where she may be, to come forward.

“I’d also appeal to Louise directly.

“If you see this, please get in touch with officers.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 and to quote incident number 2493 of October 8 2025.