Woman reported missing from Dundee for three days as police ‘keen to make sure she’s safe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Woman reported missing from Dundee for three days as police ‘keen to make sure she’s safe’

Louise Mccall, 45, has been reported missing from the Lawton Terrace area.

By Finn Nixon
Louise Mccall, 45, has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Louise Mccall, 45, has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

Police are ‘keen to make sure’ that a Dundee woman missing for three days is safe.

45-year-old Louise Mccall was last seen in the Lawton Terrace area at around 1pm on Monday and may have travelled to Aberdeen.

She has been described as 5ft 1in tall, with shoulder-length auburn hair and a fringe, wearing black glasses.

Police said Louise was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a dark-coloured backpack when she was last seen.

Appeal for missing Dundee woman to contact police

Constable Jill Bailey said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace Louise, and we are keen to make sure she is safe.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen her, or has information on where she may be, to come forward.

“I’d also appeal to Louise directly.

“If you see this, please get in touch with officers.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 and to quote incident number 2493 of October 8 2025.

More from News

Justin Bieber and Grace Anderson in Abandon Ship. Image: Grace Anderson
Dundee women describe 'surreal' night partying with Justin Bieber
Emergency services at the scene of a search of the River Tay in Perth.
Boat rescue teams called to River Tay in Perth
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Perthshire tea firm fraudster faces cash clawback
Griselda Hill, left, and Elaine Syme of Wemyss Ware Pottery with two of the cat sculptures that will form the Kirkcaldy trail
Kirkcaldy Wemyss Ware cat sculpture trail announced as purrfect visitor attraction
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee & Angus College new campus plans Picture shows; Arbroath College campus . Keptie Road . Supplied by Dundee & Angus College Date; Unknown
Full list of key Dundee and Angus College cuts proposals to plug £2.5m black…
Group of people stanfind next to 'save Glen Lednock, say no to turbines' banner surrounded by mountains
Crieff facing two years of lorry chaos, claim Comrie wind farm campaigners
The site in Perth where new Bertha Park services could be built.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Destiny Bridge restaurants and park-and-ride & Crieff Jehovah’s Witnesses building
Aerial view of the three tower blocks that make up Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy.
EXCLUSIVE: Kirkcaldy flat owners each face £19k bills towards council's £5m roof repairs
4
Leyton Gordon
Teen joyrider who fled from police in Perth branded 'significant risk' to public
Martin Lindores. Image: Scotland's Child Protection Team Facebook
Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach

Conversation