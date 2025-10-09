News Woman reported missing from Dundee is traced Louise Mccall, 45, had been reported missing from the Lawton Terrace area. By Finn Nixon October 9 2025, 9:11am October 9 2025, 9:11am Share Woman reported missing from Dundee is traced Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5348840/louise-mccall-missing-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Louise Mccall, 45, has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland A 45-year-old woman who was reported missing has been traced. Louise Mccall had been reported missing after she was last seen on Monday afternoon. A Police Scotland statement said: “We can confirm that Louise Mccall, who was reported missing from Dundee, has been traced. “Thanks to those who shared our appeal.”
