Dundee murderer should be refused ‘third chance to kill’ says Robbie McIntosh survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee murderer should be refused ‘third chance to kill’ says Robbie McIntosh survivor

Linda McDonald made the plea to the Scottish Government as part of the public consultation on parole reform.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Linda McDonald has slammed Scotland's 'broken' parole system. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Linda McDonald has slammed Scotland's 'broken' parole system. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee grandmother who survived a brutal beating by murderer Robbie McIntosh is begging the Scottish Government to refuse her attacker a “third chance to kill”.

Linda McDonald made the heartfelt plea in response to the Scottish Government’s public consultation on parole reform which went live earlier this year.

She made clear her strong views on more rights for victims and their families around parole hearings, calling for greater transparency and more open and honest dialogue with those affected.

Robbie McIntosh leaving Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I live in fear your system will give him (McIntosh) a third opportunity to kill,” said Linda.

“My attacker is a psychopath who, while in prison, planned to attack and murder a lone woman in a wooded area.

“I know if he is ever released I’d have to move out of my home and area as I would not feel safe.

“No woman would be safe unsupervised in public if an opportunity arose and he was alone with a woman.”

The consultation considers 43 questions, which collectively have the potential for important reforms to improve the lives of victims and increase transparency.

Our justice system is ‘weak and soft’

Linda has shared her views with The Courier only weeks before she attends a meeting with First Minister John Swinney to discuss with him the trauma she and other victims of violent crime go through.

She added: “If the system is still releasing prisoners early, without serving their full sentences, then it is sending the wrong message.

“It shows our justice and parole systems are weak and soft.”

Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Linda McDonald was attacked by Robbie McIntosh in Templeton Woods. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

She believes the board should also take into consideration the fear that victims live with and have to endure should their attacker ever be released on parole.

Discussing the case of McIntosh she said: “In my opinion, someone who was given a chance of parole after brutally murdering a woman for no reason 16 years prior but goes out with murderous intent should never be allowed another opportunity to be released.”

‘Victims should not be silenced’

Calling for greater detail around how parole board decisions are made, Linda said: “This would give victims and their families transparency and shows honesty, which will alleviate some of the frustration and stress victims feel.”

Linda also believes that victims should also have the right to speak at parole board hearings – something that doesn’t currently happen.

She said: “Victims only have their voice after being traumatised for life.

Linda McDonald slams Scottish Prison Service. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Linda McDonald has long campaigned for changes to the parole system. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“It helps support victims if they are heard and seen. We should not be silenced.

“We should not have to live in fear. We should feel supported and protected by the parole system.

“This is currently not the case. We feel the parole system is centred and designed for the prisoner.”

The consultation is in addition to major reforms to the justice system agreed last month that will see victims told the reasons behind decisions to release a prisoner on parole.

This long-awaited increase in transparency around the work of the parole board has been a key focus of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign on parole reform – something Linda has supported and fought for since her attack in 2017.

More from News

Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views for sale
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at Hawkhill, Dundee.
Flats evacuated and pubs shut in Dundee city centre due to ongoing 'major incident'
2
The scene in House of Guinness featuring Pfaudler Balfour.
Shock as historic Fife firm featured in new Netflix hit House of Guinness
Cancer Research UK shop on Scott Street, Perth.
Perth Cancer Research shop to close
Rosyth Ferry
SNP government told to 'pull finger out' over Rosyth-Europe ferry
Air ambulance in Crieff.
Contractor discharged from hospital after injury at Crieff building site
John Britton
Ex-Paratrooper given non-harassment order at Stirling court after abusive fire photo
Orkun Cevic, owner of the Craft Diner in Dunkeld.
Dunkeld diner plans to expand across the UK
A parking meter in Perth.
Perth drivers warned after 170 fake QR codes found on parking machines
3
Justin Bieber and Grace Anderson in Abandon Ship. Image: Grace Anderson
Dundee women describe 'surreal' night partying with Justin Bieber

Conversation