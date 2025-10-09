Dundee murderer should be refused ‘third chance to kill’ says Robbie McIntosh survivor

A Dundee grandmother who survived a brutal beating by murderer Robbie McIntosh is begging the Scottish Government to refuse her attacker a “third chance to kill”.

Linda McDonald made the heartfelt plea in response to the Scottish Government’s public consultation on parole reform which went live earlier this year.

She made clear her strong views on more rights for victims and their families around parole hearings, calling for greater transparency and more open and honest dialogue with those affected.

“I live in fear your system will give him (McIntosh) a third opportunity to kill,” said Linda.

“My attacker is a psychopath who, while in prison, planned to attack and murder a lone woman in a wooded area.

“I know if he is ever released I’d have to move out of my home and area as I would not feel safe.

“No woman would be safe unsupervised in public if an opportunity arose and he was alone with a woman.”

The consultation considers 43 questions, which collectively have the potential for important reforms to improve the lives of victims and increase transparency.

Our justice system is ‘weak and soft’

Linda has shared her views with The Courier only weeks before she attends a meeting with First Minister John Swinney to discuss with him the trauma she and other victims of violent crime go through.

She added: “If the system is still releasing prisoners early, without serving their full sentences, then it is sending the wrong message.

“It shows our justice and parole systems are weak and soft.”

She believes the board should also take into consideration the fear that victims live with and have to endure should their attacker ever be released on parole.

Discussing the case of McIntosh she said: “In my opinion, someone who was given a chance of parole after brutally murdering a woman for no reason 16 years prior but goes out with murderous intent should never be allowed another opportunity to be released.”

‘Victims should not be silenced’

Calling for greater detail around how parole board decisions are made, Linda said: “This would give victims and their families transparency and shows honesty, which will alleviate some of the frustration and stress victims feel.”

Linda also believes that victims should also have the right to speak at parole board hearings – something that doesn’t currently happen.

She said: “Victims only have their voice after being traumatised for life.

“It helps support victims if they are heard and seen. We should not be silenced.

“We should not have to live in fear. We should feel supported and protected by the parole system.

“This is currently not the case. We feel the parole system is centred and designed for the prisoner.”

The consultation is in addition to major reforms to the justice system agreed last month that will see victims told the reasons behind decisions to release a prisoner on parole.

This long-awaited increase in transparency around the work of the parole board has been a key focus of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign on parole reform – something Linda has supported and fought for since her attack in 2017.