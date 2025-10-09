Shock as historic Fife firm featured in new Netflix hit House of Guinness

One of Fife’s longest-running companies has had an unlikely cameo role in the new Netflix series House of Guinness.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a mention of historic Leven firm Pfaudler Balfour Ltd in the hit drama.

Created by Steven Knight, the man behind Peaky Blinders, it follows the death of the Guinness founder in 1868 and his four children, who have the fate of the beer firm in their hands.

In one scene, Pfaudler Balfour’s company name was emblazoned across a huge vat being delivered to the Guinness factory.

The sign read: “Formentor for Guinness by Pfaudler Balfour Leven”.

However, despite the intriguing nod to the longstanding Fife business, the company name is not entirely historically accurate.

Pfaudler Balfour features in Netflix drama House of Guinness

While the Netflix drama is set in the 1860s, Balfour Ltd didn’t become Pfaudler Balfour until the 1960s.

Pfaudler Balfour’s Leven operation began as Henry Balfour & Co. in 1810, specialising in brewery equipment.

It later entered into a joint venture with the US company Pfaudler in 1933 to make glass-lined vessels.

The US company acquired Balfour’s in 1962, forming Pfaudler-Balfour Ltd.

One worker at the Leven plant said the company had been made aware of its mention in the Netflix drama after several employees spotted it in this week’s episode.

Mention of the Fife manufacturing firm also saw some locals take to social media.

A post on Facebook read: “If you’ve been watching Netflix’s House of Guinness, you’ll see Leven’s very own Pfaudler Balfour name checked.

“In their day, they were a force to be reckoned with. They worked with the biggest manufacturing companies in the world.

“Latterly, they specialised in the manufacture of glass-lined vessels for the pharmaceutical industry.

“These were glass-lined because the liquid they stored was often corrosive and could not be stored in metal vats.”

Meanwhile, a post on X also highlighted the mention of the historic Leven firm, saying: “It’s nice to see a bit of Fife get in on the act.”

Pfaudler Balfour has been contacted by the Courier for comment.