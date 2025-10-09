Dunkeld diner plans to expand across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld diner plans to expand across the UK

Orkun Cevik, who owns The Craft Diner, plans to create a franchise model.

By Isla Glen
Orkun Cevic, owner of the Craft Diner in Dunkeld.
Orkun Cevic, owner of the Craft Diner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dunkeld diner has announced plans to expand across the UK.

Orkun Cevik, who runs The Craft Diner, says he is working with advisers to create a franchise model.

The Atholl Street car park business, which operates from a 10ft shipping container, is attracting almost 200 customers a day.

The plans include a central production warehouse facility, and several franchise locations have already been discussed.

Orkun believes the plans will take his business to “the next level”.

Orkun Cevik has worked hard to build a regular client base at the Craft Diner. Image: Heartland Media/PR

He said: “If you want to make money in hospitality, you need multiple locations, but you need to create a solid business first, with a good brand and consistent quality.

“That has been the dream. People have asked me: how is it possible to have a 20-item menu from a 10ft container, but it is all about how you use space.

“The idea now is to franchise in different areas. It is a good business for investment because it is proven now.

“It is selling 2,000 burgers per month, with more in the summer.

“Most weekends this year were completely sold out. The business now deserves to go to the next level.”

Dunkeld diner expanding next year

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council gave permission for a larger container with heated seating areas and a 20ft porch on the front.

Measuring at 30ft by 12ft, the new unit will arrive in the spring.

Orkun is also introducing a smoker to serve breakfasts, roast dinners and takeaway rotisserie chicken dishes.

He added: “By March/April next year, the new container will come and I have also applied for a beer-only alcohol licence.

“Everything will be custom-made in the UK, with appliances by Hopkins of Leeds.

“There is no one else presenting a model like this, fully built in the UK, with all produce coming directly from farms, not suppliers.”

Orkun Cevik preparing a burger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Using quality local meat and selling at affordable prices is part of Orkun’s business model.

He said: “The idea was to create something the country has not seen before. No one else has the full menu concept like this.

“My belief is that everyone should be able to afford to eat good-quality food.

“If you come here you get good burgers and toppings, all freshly made.

“Nothing comes from a supplier or is bought from shops when you don’t know what it is in it.

“It is Scottish produce only, and I am VisitScotland certified for that.”

Orkun opened the Craft Diner in 2021 after losing his job as a result of Covid restrictions.

It operated next to Dunkeld and Birnam Railway Station initially, before moving to its current location in 2023.

The Turkish-born chef has become well-known for his no-nonsense approach to customer service, hitting out at racist abuse and people who leave negative online reviews.

