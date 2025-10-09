Dunkeld diner plans to expand across the UK

A Dunkeld diner has announced plans to expand across the UK.

Orkun Cevik, who runs The Craft Diner, says he is working with advisers to create a franchise model.

The Atholl Street car park business, which operates from a 10ft shipping container, is attracting almost 200 customers a day.

The plans include a central production warehouse facility, and several franchise locations have already been discussed.

Orkun believes the plans will take his business to “the next level”.

He said: “If you want to make money in hospitality, you need multiple locations, but you need to create a solid business first, with a good brand and consistent quality.

“That has been the dream. People have asked me: how is it possible to have a 20-item menu from a 10ft container, but it is all about how you use space.

“The idea now is to franchise in different areas. It is a good business for investment because it is proven now.

“It is selling 2,000 burgers per month, with more in the summer.

“Most weekends this year were completely sold out. The business now deserves to go to the next level.”

Dunkeld diner expanding next year

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council gave permission for a larger container with heated seating areas and a 20ft porch on the front.

Measuring at 30ft by 12ft, the new unit will arrive in the spring.

Orkun is also introducing a smoker to serve breakfasts, roast dinners and takeaway rotisserie chicken dishes.

He added: “By March/April next year, the new container will come and I have also applied for a beer-only alcohol licence.

“Everything will be custom-made in the UK, with appliances by Hopkins of Leeds.

“There is no one else presenting a model like this, fully built in the UK, with all produce coming directly from farms, not suppliers.”

Using quality local meat and selling at affordable prices is part of Orkun’s business model.

He said: “The idea was to create something the country has not seen before. No one else has the full menu concept like this.

“My belief is that everyone should be able to afford to eat good-quality food.

“If you come here you get good burgers and toppings, all freshly made.

“Nothing comes from a supplier or is bought from shops when you don’t know what it is in it.

“It is Scottish produce only, and I am VisitScotland certified for that.”

Orkun opened the Craft Diner in 2021 after losing his job as a result of Covid restrictions.

It operated next to Dunkeld and Birnam Railway Station initially, before moving to its current location in 2023.

The Turkish-born chef has become well-known for his no-nonsense approach to customer service, hitting out at racist abuse and people who leave negative online reviews.