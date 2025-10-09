Perth drivers warned after 170 fake QR codes found on parking machines

Drivers in Perth are being warned about scammers targeting parking machines after 170 fake QR codes were found on one night.

Stickers containing fraudulent codes were placed on dozens of machines across the city on Wednesday night, including on Princess Street.

Once scanned, the QR codes direct people to fake sites or apps where scammers steal sensitive information, such as bank details, from users.

After spotting one of the dodgy stickers on Wednesday, council workers discovered that 170 had been placed on meters across the city.

Fake QR codes removed from Perth parking machines

The local authority said it represented the “largest single incident of this type” in Perth and Kinross.

Issuing a warning about the scam, a post said: “On Wednesday night, one of our officers reported discovering fraudulent QR codes attached to two of our parking ticket machines.

“He had patrolled the same area just 10 minutes before and there were no stickers on the machines.

“Further checks revealed more ticket machines had been targeted.

“In response, our community support and enforcement team carried out a sweep of the city and removed 170 fake QR codes from ticket machines.

“Even signs clearly marked as not containing QR codes had been targeted.

“This represents the largest single incident of this type we’ve seen to date in Perth and Kinross.

“Some machines were targeted two or three times within just a few hours.”

Council says drivers should use coins or app

Perth and Kinross Council urged drivers to always use coins or the RingGo app when paying for parking.

RingGo does not use QR codes for parking payments.

Locals are being asked to report any QR codes on parking machines to the council’s parking services team.

Placing QR codes on parking meters has become a more common scam in recent years.

Just last year, drivers in Dundee were warned about scammers targeting parking meters with fake QR codes.