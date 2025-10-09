Perth drivers warned after 170 fake QR codes found on parking machines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth drivers warned after 170 fake QR codes found on parking machines

The local authority says it's the "largest single incident" of scam codes in the city so far.

By Andrew Robson
A parking meter in Perth.
170 parking meters were hit across the city, including one on Princes Street. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Drivers in Perth are being warned about scammers targeting parking machines after 170 fake QR codes were found on one night.

Stickers containing fraudulent codes were placed on dozens of machines across the city on Wednesday night, including on Princess Street.

Once scanned, the QR codes direct people to fake sites or apps where scammers steal sensitive information, such as bank details, from users.

After spotting one of the dodgy stickers on Wednesday, council workers discovered that 170 had been placed on meters across the city.

Fake QR codes removed from Perth parking machines

The local authority said it represented the “largest single incident of this type” in Perth and Kinross.

Issuing a warning about the scam, a post said: “On Wednesday night, one of our officers reported discovering fraudulent QR codes attached to two of our parking ticket machines.

“He had patrolled the same area just 10 minutes before and there were no stickers on the machines.

“Further checks revealed more ticket machines had been targeted.

Drivers should pay for parking with cash or through the RingGo app
Drivers should pay for parking with cash or through the RingGo app. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“In response, our community support and enforcement team carried out a sweep of the city and removed 170 fake QR codes from ticket machines.

“Even signs clearly marked as not containing QR codes had been targeted.

“This represents the largest single incident of this type we’ve seen to date in Perth and Kinross.

“Some machines were targeted two or three times within just a few hours.”

Council says drivers should use coins or app

Perth and Kinross Council urged drivers to always use coins or the RingGo app when paying for parking.

RingGo does not use QR codes for parking payments.

Locals are being asked to report any QR codes on parking machines to the council’s parking services team.

Placing QR codes on parking meters has become a more common scam in recent years.

Just last year, drivers in Dundee were warned about scammers targeting parking meters with fake QR codes.

