Contractor discharged from hospital after injury at Crieff building site

A man has been discharged from hospital after sustaining an injury at a Crieff building site.

The contractor was airlifted to Ninewells in Dundee after the incident at Persimmon Homes’ Strathearn Meadow development on Wednesday morning.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance was called to the Perthshire town at around 10am after a contractor slipped and sustained an injury at the site.

HSE informed of injury at Persimmon Homes’ development in Crieff

Police and paramedics were called to the incident, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

In an update, the developer confirmed the contractor was not seriously injured and was discharged on Wednesday.

A Persimmon Homes spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a contractor on our Strathearn Meadow site slipped and sustained an injury, and an ambulance was called as a precaution.

“Emergency services attended, including an air ambulance, due to the site’s considerable distance from the nearest hospital.

“We can confirm there were no serious injuries, and the individual was discharged from hospital yesterday.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.”

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance confirmed a man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Perth and Kinross Council granted the developer permission to build 209 new homes on the site, opposite Crieff Primary School, in June 2024.