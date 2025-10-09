Contractor discharged from hospital after injury at Crieff building site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Contractor discharged from hospital after injury at Crieff building site

The man was airlifted to Ninewells from Persimmon Homes' Strathearn Meadow development on Wednesday.

By Andrew Robson
Air ambulance in Crieff.
The air ambulance at the scene in Crieff. Image: SCAA

A man has been discharged from hospital after sustaining an injury at a Crieff building site.

The contractor was airlifted to Ninewells in Dundee after the incident at Persimmon Homes’ Strathearn Meadow development on Wednesday morning.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance was called to the Perthshire town at around 10am after a contractor slipped and sustained an injury at the site.

HSE informed of injury at Persimmon Homes’ development in Crieff

Police and paramedics were called to the incident, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

In an update, the developer confirmed the contractor was not seriously injured and was discharged on Wednesday.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance leaving the scene.
Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance leaving the scene. Image: Supplied

A Persimmon Homes spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a contractor on our Strathearn Meadow site slipped and sustained an injury, and an ambulance was called as a precaution.

“Emergency services attended, including an air ambulance, due to the site’s considerable distance from the nearest hospital.

“We can confirm there were no serious injuries, and the individual was discharged from hospital yesterday.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.”

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance confirmed a man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Perth and Kinross Council granted the developer permission to build 209 new homes on the site, opposite Crieff Primary School, in June 2024.

Conversation