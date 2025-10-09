Perth Cancer Research shop to close

Cancer Research is set to close its Perth store.

The shop, on Scott Street, will shut by May 2026 alongside 88 other stores across the UK as part of a retail restructuring plan.

A further 100 shops will cease operating by April 2027.

Other Scottish branches confirmed to be closing include tnose at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Glasgow.

Cancer Research says the decision is a result of rising costs, inflationary pressures, reduced footfall, higher national insurance contributions, and growing competition from online resale platforms.

The charity will also close its online marketplace in early 2026.

It plans to retain 320 high-performing shops across the UK and open 12 new out-of-town superstores over the next two years.

A statement on the Cancer Research UK website read: “We know this news will be difficult for many to hear – but it’s necessary to ensure we spend more on life-saving cancer research.

“By making these changes, we expect to increase our financial contribution to research by approximately £12.4 million over the next five years – enabling us to invest even more money in the research that saves lives.”

Cancer Research shops expected to become ‘unprofitable’

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Without action, we predict many of our shops will become unprofitable.

“A smaller, high-performing retail operation will mean we will fund more life-saving cancer research and better serve our customers, staff and volunteers.

“This news will be difficult.

“Our decisions have been taken after serious consideration.

“We’re committed to supporting everyone affected by these changes, and will provide clear information and support throughout the process.”

Elsewhere in Perth, British Heart Foundation has shut its Perth home store.