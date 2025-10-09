Perth Cancer Research shop to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Cancer Research shop to close

The Scott Street shop will be shut by May 2026.

By Isla Glen
Cancer Research UK shop on Scott Street, Perth.
The Perth Cancer Research shop is to close. Image: Google Street View

Cancer Research is set to close its Perth store.

The shop, on Scott Street, will shut by May 2026 alongside 88 other stores across the UK as part of a retail restructuring plan.

A further 100 shops will cease operating by April 2027.

Other Scottish branches confirmed to be closing include tnose at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Glasgow.

Cancer Research says the decision is a result of rising costs, inflationary pressures, reduced footfall, higher national insurance contributions, and growing competition from online resale platforms.

The charity will also close its online marketplace in early 2026.

It plans to retain 320 high-performing shops across the UK and open 12 new out-of-town superstores over the next two years.

A statement on the Cancer Research UK website read: “We know this news will be difficult for many to hear – but it’s necessary to ensure we spend more on life-saving cancer research.

“By making these changes, we expect to increase our financial contribution to research by approximately £12.4 million over the next five years – enabling us to invest even more money in the research that saves lives.”

Cancer Research shops expected to become ‘unprofitable’

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Without action, we predict many of our shops will become unprofitable.

“A smaller, high-performing retail operation will mean we will fund more life-saving cancer research and better serve our customers, staff and volunteers.

“This news will be difficult.

“Our decisions have been taken after serious consideration.

“We’re committed to supporting everyone affected by these changes, and will provide clear information and support throughout the process.”

Elsewhere in Perth, British Heart Foundation has shut its Perth home store.

Conversation