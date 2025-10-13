No Dundee fireworks ban for second year running as council receives no requests

There will be no fireworks ban implemented in Dundee for the second year running despite fears over anti-social disorder.

In 2023 year local authorities in Scotland were given new powers to allow them to introduce so-called firework control zones (FCZ).

These would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Those caught breaking the ban could face a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

The new powers came in the aftermath the Kirkton riots the previous year, which saw fireworks thrown at police, several fires started and St Paul’s RC Academy smashed up.

No Dundee fireworks ban request made

Requests for FCZs to be considered by councils must be made by local residents (25 signatures required), a welfare group or a community council.

But a freedom of information request submitted to Dundee City Council has revealed there are no pending community applications for a firework control zone.

This means there will be no FZC implemented in the city this year. The FOI also revealed this would be the case next year as well.

However, Dundee MSP Maurice Golden said it was “extremely disappointing” no FCZs will be implemented and called for more to be done to make it easier for communities to request them.

“People and businesses in Dundee have had their lives made a misery by fireworks in recent years”, he said.

“And police and other emergency services are at serious risk throughout this whole dangerous period.”

‘Make it easier for communities’

He added: “Firework control zones were a flagship Scottish Government policy, launched with the specific intent of clamping down on trouble-makers.

“So it’s extremely disappointing to see there won’t be any in Dundee this year as we prepare for more chaos.

“We know these zones are needed, and other parts of the country will benefit from them this year.

“It’s vital the council and government work together to make it easier for communities to demand these zones in future.”