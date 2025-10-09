Dundee multi emergency was sparked by ‘potential hazmat incident’

A major emergency response at a Dundee multi was sparked by a ‘potential hazmat incident’.

It has been revealed that the fire service carried out tests at Adamson Court in Lochee after five workers became unwell in a communal area on Wednesday afternoon.

They were assessed by paramedics, but didn’t require hospital treatment.

It has not been confirmed what caused them to be unwell or what their symptoms were.

Dundee City Council said it is “liaising with partners” to determine what caused the incident.

Major emergency response at Dundee multis

Firefighters, paramedics and police arrived at the high-rise building just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Three fire engines and a detection, identification and monitoring vehicle were in attendance.

Two ambulances and three Scottish Ambulance Service special operations response teams were also sent to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.24pm on Wednesday to a potential hazmat incident at a building on Adamson Court, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a detection, identification and monitoring vehicle to carry out tests.

“Five people were assessed at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service with no further action required.

“Crews have now left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

‘Potential hazmat incident’ at Dundee multi

Police are still carrying out inquiries to “establish the full circumstances”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Emergency services attended a block of flats on Adamson Court, Dundee, following a report of five people taking unwell while working in a common area around 12.35pm on Wednesday.

“They were checked at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are liaising with partners to try to find out the cause of the incident.”

The Health and Safety Executive said the incident had not been reported to them.