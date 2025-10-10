Retired Fife GP given Dundee parking fine while tenpin-bowling in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired Fife GP given Dundee parking fine while tenpin-bowling in Dunfermline

Ed Wallace also says the car parked illegally in Dundee wasn't his.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Retired Markinch GP Ed Wallace.
Ed Wallace received a parking penalty for a car he doesn't own. Image: Ed Wallace

A retired Fife GP has been hit with a parking fine of up to £150 for being illegally parked in Dundee.

He has also been threatened with sheriff officers despite providing evidence that he was nowhere near Dundee at the time in question.

Dundee City Council, however, is rejecting Dr Ed Wallace’s submission that the contravention had nothing to do with him.

Ed is continuing to fight the fine and hoping for an apology from the council for “potential financial and reputational damage”.

‘I was tenpin bowling in Dunfermline at the time of the alleged penalty’

Ed, who lives in Markinch, explained that around a month ago he received a parking penalty charge notice from the council.

It claimed he was the registered owner of a car parked illegally in a disabled parking bay in Reform Street at 8.30pm on June 12.

Ed said: “I did not recognise the registration and was in Dunfermline, tenpin bowling at that time and date.

“I was nowhere near Dundee and I have written evidence of my whereabouts at the time in question.

Disabled parking bays in Reform Street
Disabled parking bays in Reform Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

“I returned the form stating that I had never owned or rented the vehicle.

“However, I have now received a notice of rejection from Dundee City Council.”

Ed says the DVLA confirmed his details are not listed on its documentation of the vehicle.

He has written to the licensing agency asking for a letter to confirm this, and he has also appealed to Transport Appeals Scotland.

A receipt showing Ed was in Dunfermline when he was fined for parking in Dundee
A receipt showing Ed was in Dunfermline when he was fined for parking in Dundee. Image: Ed Wallace

He said: “It is distressing to receive a penalty notice for something you have no knowledge of, particularly for someone who is older.

“I feel this is a form of corporate bullying.

“That despite DVLA confirming that I was not the owner of the vehicle, Dundee City Council persisted with the penalty notice.

“This also raises the question: where did Dundee City Council get my details?

“Is this a breach of data protection rules, or have my details been used fraudulently?”

Dundee City Council ‘has been threatening and intimidating’

Ed recently purchased a new vehicle from a Dundee car dealership.

The council told him that the vehicle parked illegally was owned by this company.

Ed added: “I’m not sure how but it would appear that my details from ordering a new car have been mixed up with another car.”

The Hollywood Bowl in Dunfermline
Ed was at the Hollywood Bowl in Dunfermline at the time of the alleged contravention. Image: Google Street View

Ed says he has been told by the city council that unless he pays the £100 fine within 28 days it will increase to £150.

He added: “I have also been threatened with sheriff officers if I then don’t pay that increased fine.

“The whole thing is very threatening and intimidating.

“I will not be paying this and would hope for the council to accept my position, clear the notice and apologise to me.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an individual case which is going through a national appeals process.”

Conversation