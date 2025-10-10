Retired Fife GP given Dundee parking fine while tenpin-bowling in Dunfermline

A retired Fife GP has been hit with a parking fine of up to £150 for being illegally parked in Dundee.

He has also been threatened with sheriff officers despite providing evidence that he was nowhere near Dundee at the time in question.

Dundee City Council, however, is rejecting Dr Ed Wallace’s submission that the contravention had nothing to do with him.

Ed is continuing to fight the fine and hoping for an apology from the council for “potential financial and reputational damage”.

‘I was tenpin bowling in Dunfermline at the time of the alleged penalty’

Ed, who lives in Markinch, explained that around a month ago he received a parking penalty charge notice from the council.

It claimed he was the registered owner of a car parked illegally in a disabled parking bay in Reform Street at 8.30pm on June 12.

Ed said: “I did not recognise the registration and was in Dunfermline, tenpin bowling at that time and date.

“I was nowhere near Dundee and I have written evidence of my whereabouts at the time in question.

“I returned the form stating that I had never owned or rented the vehicle.

“However, I have now received a notice of rejection from Dundee City Council.”

Ed says the DVLA confirmed his details are not listed on its documentation of the vehicle.

He has written to the licensing agency asking for a letter to confirm this, and he has also appealed to Transport Appeals Scotland.

He said: “It is distressing to receive a penalty notice for something you have no knowledge of, particularly for someone who is older.

“I feel this is a form of corporate bullying.

“That despite DVLA confirming that I was not the owner of the vehicle, Dundee City Council persisted with the penalty notice.

“This also raises the question: where did Dundee City Council get my details?

“Is this a breach of data protection rules, or have my details been used fraudulently?”

Dundee City Council ‘has been threatening and intimidating’

Ed recently purchased a new vehicle from a Dundee car dealership.

The council told him that the vehicle parked illegally was owned by this company.

Ed added: “I’m not sure how but it would appear that my details from ordering a new car have been mixed up with another car.”

Ed says he has been told by the city council that unless he pays the £100 fine within 28 days it will increase to £150.

He added: “I have also been threatened with sheriff officers if I then don’t pay that increased fine.

“The whole thing is very threatening and intimidating.

“I will not be paying this and would hope for the council to accept my position, clear the notice and apologise to me.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an individual case which is going through a national appeals process.”